‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Creates Working Iron Spider Comic-Con Cosplay

Avengers: Infinity War brought Spider-Man’s Tony Stark-designed Iron Spider costume to life on the big screen. Now a group of talented cosplayers from Hong Kong has brought it into the real world.

The cosplay group called Lenses Factory created a working version of the Iron Spider costume to wear to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. By “working,” we mean the costume has glowing eye lenses in the mask and waldo arms attached to its back that extend outward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See it for yourself in the video below:

All done! See you at SDCC!

I didn’t wear my contact lens😂😂 So I look like a fool cause I can’t see anything! pic.twitter.com/x9GiwbFPph — Lenses_Factory_HK (@LensesFactoryHK) July 15, 2018

In the Marvel Comics universe, Spider-Man wore the Iron Spider costume when he fought alongside Tony Stark during the Superhero Civil War. He discarded the suit when he had a change of heart and switched to Captain America’s side of the conflict.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Iron Spider costume was first hinted at in the closing scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony Stark already designed one Spider-Man costume for Peter Parker but offered him a more advanced suit towards the end of the film. Peter turned the offer down, deciding to try being a “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” as Tony had suggested earlier on in the movie.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Peter was forced to put on the Iron Spider costume to save his own life. Spidey was in his old costume as he was lifted out of the atmosphere by one of the Black Order’s ships. Without some help, he would have died in the vacuum of space. Iron Man gave the command for the Iron Spider costume to go live and find Peter, attaching to him and providing him with the life support he needed to survive for long enough to get inside of the ship.

One major change that was made to the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Spider-Man’s Iron Spider costume from its Marvel Comics counterpart is that it maintained Spidey’s blue and red color scheme, whereas the comic book original was made in red and gold, just like one of Tony Stark’s Iron Man armors. One Marvel fan recently created artwork showing what the movie version could have looked like in red and gold.

What do you think of the Iron Spider costume cosplay? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on Blu-ray on August 14th. You can learn more about the available release options here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.