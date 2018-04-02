‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Chinese Poster Shows Best Look Yet at Iron Spider Suit

A new Chineses power for Avengers: Infinity War is offering Marvel fans the clearest look yet at Spider-Man‘s new Iron Spider costume.

The poster itself shows the Avengers fully assembled with Thanos looming in the background overhead.

Here’s the full poster.

Spider-Man can be seen above the other Avengers. Take a look at the close up below.

The new poster clearly shows the armor-plated look of Spider-Man’s new costume. Fans can also clearly see the device on Peter’s back that houses the Iron Spider suit’s spider arms, also known as waldoes. In the comics, the waldoes had cameras in the tips that allowed Spider-Man to see around corners and could be used to manipulate objects from a distance.

The waldoes were just one piece of technology that Iron Man built into the suit. The Iron Spider also had a glider device, a mask filter, technologically enhanced lenses, and 17 layers that each served a different function.

Spider-Man wore the Iron Spider costume when he fought alongside Tony Stark during the Superhero Civil War. He discarded the suit when he had a change of heart and switched to Captain America’s side.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Iron Spider costume was first hinted at in the closing scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony Stark already designed one Spider-Man costume for Peter Parker but offered him a more advanced suit towards the end of the film. Peter turned the offer down. It seems that Peter Parker will reconsider that decision when faced with the threat of Thanos and the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War.

The footage that has been shown so far from Avengers: Infinity War suggests that Spider-Man will once again be spending time with his mentor, Tony Stark, so it shouldn’t be hard for Peter Parker to get his hands on the new suit. In fact, Tony may make using the new suit mandatory if the young hero wants to fight cosmic bad guys as an official member of the Avengers.

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.