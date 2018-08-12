‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos and Captain America Both Beat Spider-Man With the Same Move

Spider-Man has made quite a splash since making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, but it seems he has a weakness in his fighting style that cost him a fight both in that film and against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

It seems Peter Parker may be a bit too reliant on Spider-Man’s web-shooters, especially against opponents who can match or exceed Spider-Man’s own strength. That was the case in Captain America: Civil War when Peter shot a web at Captain America only for Captain America to tug that web and send Spider-Man flying into Cap’s shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

History repeated itself in Avengers: Infinity War when Spider-Man tried to web the Infinity Gauntlet off of Thanos’s hand. Instead, Thanos pulled back on that web to send Peter flying into a clothesline.

See for yourself below:

It would seem that Spider-Man could use some more training with Iron Man to vary up his move set, but he might have some trouble finding the time given how Avengers: Infinity War ended for him.

Don’t be too sad though. Peter Parker will be back in action Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2019.

Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers – those few who did no vanish away when Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet – will have to set things right in the fourth Avengers movie in May 2019. Marvel Studios has still yet to reveal the title of that film, which may be the last for many of the MCU’s most iconic stars.

What do you think of Captain America and Thanos both taking out Spider-Man with the same move? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.