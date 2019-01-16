‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Imagines Spider-Man In a Vibranium Costume

In Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man gets a major upgrade from his mentor Tony Stark, who provides the Wall Crawler with the technologically advanced Iron Spider armor.

One fan imagined if Spidey had a Wakandan upgrade instead, as if his armor was made with Vibranium by Black Panther‘s younger sister Shuri. Take a look:

While we might not see Jason Pastrana’s design on the big screen, it’s something that we would love to happen sometime in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially with Spider-Man and Black Panther being the future of the franchise, seeing a little collaboration would definitely work out.

Avengers: Infinity War is a pivotal moment in Spider-Man’s role as a crime fighter, where he moves beyond the the Friendly Neighborhood and instead becomes a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding spoke about the challenges of designing the new costume and how Peter Parker’s new circumstances played into the final look in Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie.

“It was an interesting and fun design challenge, and I think he definitely feels like a different Spider-Man in this movie,” Meinerding said. “It allows him to feel like he’s moving away from being just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and actually becoming an Avenger–which is a huge story point and one that I was happy to help contribute to.”

And though the character was wiped out by Thanos in the film’s finale, there’s a great chance Peter Parker will be revived in time to appear in his own film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously spoke about the film’s title and why it will set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

We’ll find out how Spider-Man returns when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.