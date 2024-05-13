Where to Stream Madame Web Online

You don't need to look into the future to see Madame Web at home. Starring Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant Cassandra "Cassie" Webb, the latest from Sony's tangled web of Spider-Man Universe spinoffs is now available to stream online after grossing just $100 million at the global box office. Madame Web follows the psychic paramedic as she protects three young women bound for powerful destinies — future Spider-Women Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Anya (Isabela Merced), and Mattie (Celeste O'Connor) — who are hunted by the spider-like Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Read on to find out how to watch Madame Web online, plus what to know about whether the character has a future after bombing at the box office.

Where to Watch Madame Web Online



Madame Web will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix due to Sony's first pay window licensing deal with the streamer. If you don't have a Netflix subscription, you can rent ($5.99) or purchase ($14.99) Madame Web digitally on retailers like Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Madame Web Netflix Release Date



Madame Web is streaming May 14 on Netflix.

Can I Watch Madame Web on Disney+?



While some Sony-owned Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Venom (2018), and Morbius (2022) have been licensed to Disney+ and are currently available on that platform, Madame Web is exclusive to Netflix.

In a 2021 agreement, Sony signed a five-year first-pay-window licensing deal giving Netflix an exclusive 18-month window for Sony's 2022-2026 movie slate (including Madame Web). That same year, Sony and Disney+ announced a similar multi-year content licensing agreement that would see Sony titles — like the Spider-Man movies and Morbius — arrive on Disney+ and Hulu after that 18-month pay 1 TV window. That means Madame Web won't stream on Disney+ until November 2025.

Madame Web Cast



Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson (the Fifty Shades films) as Cassandra "Cassie" Webb, Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You) as Julia Cornwall, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Anya Corazon, Celeste O'Connor (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Mattie Franklin, Tahar Rahim (Napoleon) as Ezekiel Sims, Mike Epps (The Upshaws) as O'Neil, Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) as Mary Parker, Peter Parker's mother; Adam Scott (Severance) as Ben Parker; and Kerry Bishè (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Cassie's mother who was researching spiders in the Amazon right before she died.

Who Made the Madame Web Movie?



S.J. Clarkson, who directed episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones and The Defenders, made her feature directorial debut with Madame Web. Clarkson is also co-credited with the screenplay with first-time screenwriter Claire Parker, and the screenwriting duo Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless (Gods of Egypt, Morbius). Lorenzo di Bonaventura (the Transformers franchise) is the producer, with Clarkson and Parker serving as executive producers with Adam Merims (Baby Driver).

Madame Web 2: Will There Be a Madame Web Sequel?



To the clairvoyant Cassandra: "The best thing about the future... it hasn't happened yet." But one doesn't need precognitive abilities to predict that there won't be a Madame Web sequel. At just $100 million worldwide, the movie failed to recoup its budget (reportedly the low $100 million range) plus advertising costs (movies typically need to make 2.5 times their budgets before they're profitable). Madame Web also has a dismal 11% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-rated comic book movies in history.

While the ending clearly set up a sequel suggesting future adventures with the costume-clad trio of Spider-Women, the flop "killed Sony's hope for a franchise," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We're not going to see another Madame Web movie for another decade-plus," said an industry veteran. Meanwhile, Johnson and Sweeney have seemingly ruled out returning for future installments — as unlikely as they might be.