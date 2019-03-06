The Internet Is Making ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Thanos Jokes For Ash Wednesday

Today is Ash Wednesday and Marvel fans can’t stop thinking about Thanos.

When they hear the words “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return” they flashback to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War.

Those fans remember some of the Avengers and other Marvel heroes turning into dust, along with half of all life in the universe, after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Ash Wednesday is the traditional beginning fo the Lent season leading up to Easter Sunday, but it seems to be opening old wounds for Marvel fans. They’re processing their grief the only way they know, through memes and Twitter jokes.

Keep reading to see some of the Avengers: Infinity War and Ash Wednesday mashup memes and quips making their way through social media, and let us know which is your favorite in the comments.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th; Avengers: Endgame on April 26th; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Thanos Style

Thanos Appreciation Day

Ash Wednesday AKA Thanos Appreciation Day pic.twitter.com/NBwxREcPDQ — Meg Brady (@baconMEGncheez) March 6, 2019

Remember You Are Dust

Ash Wednesday declares our mortality and God’s grace. Thanos just reminds us how much we need saving in the first place. #AshWednesday #pastorlife #infinitywar #snap pic.twitter.com/eSsuIOTtmO — Annemarie H Cook (@BoldLutheran) March 6, 2019

I Don’t Feel So Good

“Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

Ash Wednesday has a whole new meaning thanks to Thanos.#AshWednesday #Avengers pic.twitter.com/GePhy2rHZG — Kate Lynn Tyler (@Kate_Lynn_Tyler) March 4, 2019

Never Forget

ash wednesday is actually to remember the day thanos snapped — alf (@yeehawbaby) March 6, 2019

Taking It To The Next Level

#AshWednesday

Thanos took ash Wednesday to a whole new level — VodkaMelon (@Henry_xtopher) March 6, 2019

Should Have Aimed For The Head Day

Marvel’s Missed Opportunity

Ash Wednesday: the day we remember what Thanos did and mourn the loss of our heroes. Marvel really should have released End Game today. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 6, 2019

Thanos’s Favorite

Out Of The Mouths Of Babes