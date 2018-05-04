‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Recreates A Major Comics Easter Egg With Its Final Shot

It has been a week since the first screenings of Avengers: Infinity War went down, but fans are nowhere near done with the feature. The epic blockbuster made good on a promise to upheave the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos went searching for all the Infinity Stones. Fans are still combing through the film for easter eggs, but one of them is pretty easy to spot.

After all, the entire final shot of Avengers: Infinity War is just one big easter egg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

If you aren’t too traumatized to recall, the final scene of Avengers: Infinity War is a rather curious one. It picks up with Thanos as the de-armed Titan watches the sky on an unnamed planet. With the sun low, the villain sits down to watch the horizon with a content smile on his face, and the film fades to black shortly afterwards.

As you might expect, the questionable scene left many confused, but there is a comic book explanation behind the scene. In fact, the shot itself was taken straight from the comics. The epilogue of the original Infinity Gauntlet comics in 1991 first created the scene, and the Russo Brother simply brought it to life.

Of course, there are a few differences with the scene, but they mostly have to do with timing. In the comics, Thanos takes up his so-called farmer persona after losing control of the Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos sentences himself to exile on a strange planet where he farms as a penance for his crimes. However, it looks like Thanos gets to retire a bit early in the MCU as he headed off to farm with the gauntlet still in his possession.

Honestly, the final scene is recreated to a fault. If you look closely at the film, you can even see a scarecrow wearing Thanos’ armor way off to the side. If that isn’t commitment, then what is?

With the deeds of Avengers: Infinity War solidified into MCU history, fans can only wait to see where Thanos will go next. The galactic baddie seems to have taken a life of leisure now that his goal has been reached, but Thanos’ fight is far from over. Half of the universe is still thriving, and survivors like Captain America will not let his homicidal actions go unaddressed. So, it is only a matter of time before Thanos must either don his armor again or own up to his actions.

So, how do you think Thanos will come out by the end of Avengers 4? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters this weekend. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.