‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thanos Rising Dice and Card Game Unveiled

Marvel and USAopoly have unveiled the first tabletop game based on Avengers: Infinity War, and it sounds like something that you should definitely make room for in your game collection. It’s called Thanos Rising: Avengers Infinity War, and the official description goes like this:

“The cooperative dice and card game features an eye-catching 120 mm, custom-sculpted figure of Marvel villain Thanos among more than 190 intricate game components. The prominent centerpiece oversees a detailed galaxy setting that welcomes players to recruit their favorite heroes and join forces that will defeat the power-hungry despot on his mission to collect all six stones of the Infinity Gauntlet. Building upon the strengths of the characters on their team, as well as other players, winning requires critical thinking and communication to reach a common goal. The hour-long game provides context for those unfamiliar with the Marvel franchise, as well as a learning opportunity for newcomers to the hobby game world”.

Indeed, stopping the Mad Titan from collecting all of the Infinity Stones to power the Infinity Gauntlet is perfect fodder for a tabletop game. If you want to see Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th and follow it up with an epic game night with your friends (2 to 4 players), you can pre-order Thanos Rising right here for $49.99.

Speaking of the Infinity Gauntlet, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is, amazingly enough, still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. This is a golden opportunity to grab one before the markups start.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

