‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reveals Thor’s Real Age

We all know that the gods of Asgard age differently than us humans here on Earth, but just how differently, well that’s never been revealed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Until now, that is. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thor finally revealed exactly how old he is, and it’s likely a lot longer than anyone would’ve guessed.

WARNING: Minor Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Thanos took the Tesseract and left the Asgardian escape ship in ruins, the Guardians of the Galaxy arrived on the scene and ran into Thor, floating out in space. Of course they brought him aboard their ship, and interrogated him about who he was and what happened.

Thor talked of the evil of Thanos and told the Guardians about the Avengers of Earth for the very first time. During all of this conversation, the topic of Thor’s age came up, and he revealed that he’s been around for quite a long time.

According to the God of Thunder, he’s a whopping 1,500 years old. If he’s still in such great shape after that many years, there’s no telling how old the white-bearded Odin was at the time of his death in Ragnarok.

Up until this revelation in Infinity War, Thor’s age was mostly a mystery, though his solo movies did manage to reference his age at least once in the past.

If you recall, Odin defeated Laufey and found Loki 1,000 years before the events of the soloe Iron Man film in 2008. Later on in Thor, the God of Thunder is referred to as Odin’s firstborn, meaning that he was around before Loki was adopted, making him at least 1,000 years old.

Still, this is an important revelation for the MCU, especially of Thor survives the fourth Avengers film. His story could span the entirety of the future MCU films, leaving Thor as one of the few characters who could come and go as he pleases.

Did you expect Thor to be that old in the MCU? Do you think he’ll make it out of Avengers 4 alive? Let us know your thoughts on the God of Thunder by dropping a line in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters around the world. Marvel will follow up its record-breaking blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Infinity War, which is still without a title, will arrive on May 3, 2019.