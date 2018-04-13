Tom Holland Reveals Which Avenger Gave Him The Best Advice

For many of the stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War is just another entry in the franchise which they’ve appeared in numerous times, though for Tom Holland, the film marked Spider-Man‘s third appearance in the series. With so many of his co-stars being veterans of the series, Holland confirmed that, of all of his colleagues, Chris Hemsworth offered the actor the most advice.

“It would have to be RD–wait, actually, you know what? Hemsworth gave me some pretty good advice,” Holland confessed to Kinowetter. “He gave me some pretty good advice when I was really young. We made a film together [In the Heart of the Sea], years and years and years ago, [and he gave me advice] about work ethic and he’s someone who works really, really hard. He’s a great guy to get advice from.”

While Infinity War might only be Spider-Man’s third appearance in the MCU, Holland previously confirmed that his character has undergone a lot of changes since his debut in Captain America: Civil War.

“A lot has changed,” Holland said when speaking with Hey U Guys. “He is taking on something that is bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU so you can imagine he’s a little bit out of his depth but as Peter Parker always does he figures out a way to try.”

In addition to Peter having undergone emotional changes, his superhero suit has come a long way from his rudimentary and improvised creations before he met Tony Stark. Peter’s suit in both Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming had many technological advancements, though what we’ve seen of his Infinity War suit seems to be even more advanced than anything we’ve seen prior. The suit even has a reported “Instant Kill” function.

“I don’t actually think the Instant Kill function does what everyone thinks it does,” Holland admitted of the suit’s feature. “I think it simply just shuts off electricity. I actually don’t think it’s a killing piece of tech. I don’t think it is to murder people. I don’t think Tony Stark’s that dark.”

Fans will see all of Peter Parker’s emotional and Spider-Man’s mechanical changes when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

