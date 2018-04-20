Tom Holland Shares Look At A Couple Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers

Avengers: Infinity War is set to be the biggest adventure the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen, delivering audiences the culmination of 10 years of storytelling. Much of the cast and crew hope to maintain the film’s many surprises until audiences everywhere can see it, though Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have a history of accidentally sharing details about films that they shouldn’t. Holland took to Instagram to reveal some “spoilers” for the film, only for it to be a photo of himself with Ruffalo.

While neither of the MCU stars has intentionally revealed details about films in the franchise, both have offered audiences information that was supposedly meant to be a “secret.”

Last June, Holland accidentally shared that Spider-Man would be getting two standalone sequels to Spider-Man: Homecoming, a detail that hadn’t officially been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Sony. The concept seemed like a given, though without Homecoming proving itself a success yet, that information would likely have come following the announcement of the film’s reception.

Last October, Mark Ruffalo attended the world premiere of Thor: Ragnarok and was encouraged to utilize social media to build excitement for the event. This meant Ruffalo took to his Instagram account to share an Instagram Live broadcast, which was meant to conclude when the film began. Unfortunately, Ruffalo wasn’t entirely aware of how to use the social media function and, while thinking the broadcast had ended, put his phone in his pocket, unaware that he was still broadcasting audio to all of his followers.

Potentially cashing in on the joke a few weeks later, Holland took to Instagram Live to share a package he received from Ruffalo that was labeled as “confidential.” This didn’t stop the star from revealing the teaser poster for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of any official release. The poster debuted shortly after in high resolution, so this was most likely a gimmick, though it was still a fun and exciting moment for fans.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

