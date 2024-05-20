In 1995, the one-shot The Punisher Kills the Marvel Universe sent vengeful vigilante Frank Castle on a killing spree targeting Earth's mightiest heroes and villains. Not to be outdone, Wade Wilson, the Merc with a Mouth gunned for superheroes and supervillains alike in 2012's Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. In the four-issue limited series written by Cullen Bunn and drawn by Dalibor Talajić, the fourth wall-breaking regeneratin' degenerate massacred the Fantastic Four, shot Spider-Man, assassinated the Avengers, smashed the Hulk, and exterminated the X-Men before entering the Nexus of All Realities to unleash more mayhem across the multiverse.

Just in time for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine (in theaters July 26), Marvel Comics will pay homage to the popular comic series with a lineup of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe variant covers across titles like Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, and more.

Marvel unveiled 20 covers (below) from some of the industry's top artists, including Iban Coello (Fantastic Four), Stefano Caselli (Ultimate Black Panther), Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), and Luciano Vecchio (Resurrection of Magneto).

On Sale 7/3

DOCTOR STRANGE #17 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ron Lim

VENOM #35 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Iban Coello

On Sale 7/10

AVENGERS #16 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Chad Hardin

DAREDEVIL #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Scott Williams

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf

SPIDER-BOY #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Nao Fuji

On Sale 7/17

INCREDIBLE HULK #14 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Wachter

NAMOR #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Joshua Cassara

SCARLET WITCH #2 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Corin Howell

SPIDER-WOMAN #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Paco Medina

On Sale 7/24

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Nakayama

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

FANTASTIC FOUR #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ethan Young

On Sale 7/31

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Javier Garròn

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli

IMMORTAL THOR #13 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

KID VENOM #4 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover