Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe (Again) on New Variant Cover Series
The covers release in time for Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26.
In 1995, the one-shot The Punisher Kills the Marvel Universe sent vengeful vigilante Frank Castle on a killing spree targeting Earth's mightiest heroes and villains. Not to be outdone, Wade Wilson, the Merc with a Mouth gunned for superheroes and supervillains alike in 2012's Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. In the four-issue limited series written by Cullen Bunn and drawn by Dalibor Talajić, the fourth wall-breaking regeneratin' degenerate massacred the Fantastic Four, shot Spider-Man, assassinated the Avengers, smashed the Hulk, and exterminated the X-Men before entering the Nexus of All Realities to unleash more mayhem across the multiverse.
Just in time for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine (in theaters July 26), Marvel Comics will pay homage to the popular comic series with a lineup of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe variant covers across titles like Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, and more.
Marvel unveiled 20 covers (below) from some of the industry's top artists, including Iban Coello (Fantastic Four), Stefano Caselli (Ultimate Black Panther), Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), and Luciano Vecchio (Resurrection of Magneto).
On Sale 7/3
DOCTOR STRANGE #17 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ron Lim
VENOM #35 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Iban Coello
On Sale 7/10
AVENGERS #16 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Chad Hardin
DAREDEVIL #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Scott Williams
GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf
SPIDER-BOY #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Nao Fuji
On Sale 7/17
INCREDIBLE HULK #14 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Wachter
NAMOR #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Joshua Cassara
SCARLET WITCH #2 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Corin Howell
SPIDER-WOMAN #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Paco Medina
On Sale 7/24
CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Nakayama
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
FANTASTIC FOUR #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ethan Young
On Sale 7/31
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Javier Garròn
BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
CAPTAIN MARVEL #10 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli
IMMORTAL THOR #13 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Todd Nauck
KID VENOM #4 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover
BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Javier Garròn
CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Nakayama
CAPTAIN MARVEL #10 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
DOCTOR STRANGE #17 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
FANTASTIC FOUR #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ethan Young
INCREDIBLE HULK #14 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey
IMMORTAL THOR #13 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Todd Nauck
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by David Wachter
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Ron Lim
NAMOR #1 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Joshua Cassara
SCARLET WITCH #2 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Corin Howell
SPIDER-BOY #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Nao Fuji
VENOM #35 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Iban Coello
DAREDEVIL #11 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Scott Williams
AVENGERS #16 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Chad Hardin
GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf
SPIDER-WOMAN #9 Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Variant Cover by Paco Medina
Trending Now:
-
1Deadpool & Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Opens Up on Why He Returned to Marvel
-
2My Hero Academia Sets Up the Return of Deku's Quirk
-
3Dragon Ball Cosplay Goes Next Level With Piccolo
-
4DC Multiverse Gold Label '89 Batmobile Exclusive Gets a Huge Deal
-
5Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Gives Away One of the Game's Starters