Dragon Ball Cosplay Goes Next Level With Piccolo

Piccolo has been one of the mainstays of the Dragon Ball franchise for quite a long time, an one awesome cosplay has brought the Namekian to life in a creative way! Dragon Ball will officially be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this Fall, and while original creator Akira Toriyama may no longer be with us, it's hard to deny how much of an impact the creator has had on fans through the decades. This is thanks to the strength of its characters like Piccolo who have had huge moments in the various anime and manga releases.

Piccolo might have originally been introduced to the Dragon Ball series as one of Goku's biggest enemies, but over the years became one of Goku's fiercest and most powerful allies as the series reached higher heights than ever before. As Dragon Ball rounds out 40 years with a future that's currently unknown as of the time of this publication, there's no better time than ever to highlight Piccolo's role in everything that's gone down. Artist artistjodysteel on Instagram has done just that with an awesome Piccolo cosplay that brings the Namekian to life through excellent makeup skills! Check it out:

How Dragon Ball Is Celebrating Its 40th Anniversary

Dragon Ball Daima is kicking off a new era of the franchise as a brand new anime series set to release some time later this Fall to help celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa will once again be providing the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such when it was first announced, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."