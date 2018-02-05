‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Super Bowl: What We Know

UPDATE: Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl Trailer HERE!

With Super Bowl 52 just hours away, fans are eagerly speculating about what new trailers will be released during the proceedings. But could Marvel’s upcoming epic, Avengers: Infinity War, be among them?

Rumors have been swirling about when fans will get a second Infinity War trailer, with some pointing to today’s big game as a likely candidate. And in a way, there’s an argument both for and against that happening.

On one hand, Marvel Studios has a history of utilizing the Super Bowl to debut trailers, giving fans new looks at Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War in years past. At the time, that helped the particular Marvel movie dominate the conversation about Super Bowl trailers, something that Infinity War would certainly do in spades.

But on the other hand, this year’s slate of expected Super Bowl trailers almost argue against a new Infinity War trailer. In particular, a first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to air during the big game, with a full trailer debuting during tomorrow’s Good Morning America. Seeing as both are under the Disney umbrella, (and a lot of fan expectations are riding on Solo‘s trailer), it seems likely that Disney would make that its focus for the day.

This also is echoed by other fan rumors surrounding Infinity War‘s second trailer, which would place it with the February 15th release of Marvel’s Black Panther. That way, Disney could allow Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s first trailer to get the spotlight this past week, Solo: A Star Wars Story to dominate this week, and a new Infinity War trailer to be the focus of the week after and beyond.

But with that in mind, it still isn’t out of the question that fans could see some sort of Infinity War teaser during today’s Super Bowl. After all, the game’s captive audience would certainly respond well to any sort of Infinity War promotional material, even one that technically has already been seen before.

In a way, the Infinity War promotional campaign has a precedent of releasing new versions of the same footage. After an entire day of speculation from fans, Marvel released a “new sneak peek” of Infinity War during the Canadian singing program The Launch. Ultimately, it ended up being a re-cut version of the original trailer, something that eager fans didn’t respond too well to.

So, could the same thing happen with today’s Super Bowl, or could fans really end up getting some sort of new Infinity War footage? Either way, ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.