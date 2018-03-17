Both ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailers Combined Into One Super Trailer

The latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer more than impressed, but what if you could watch both trailers in one amazing cut?

Well, your wish is granted by YouTube user ScrapLogger, who combined both trailers into one supercut. The extended narration by Gamora and Thanos in the second trailer gives many of the scenes from the first trailer greater context, like the Spider-Man scenes for example.

It also gives a better understanding of the multiple missions going on during the film. Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, and more are defending the stones in Wakanda against Thanos and his forces, while Iron Man, the Guardians, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange are all on the Q-Ship for one reason or another.

Last but not least is the team of Rocket, Thor, and Groot, who seem to be retrieving a new weapon for the God of Thunder. It’s not clear though where this takes place in the film, as it could be earlier or later.

Balancing so many moments and characters might seem difficult, and it is, but co-director Joe Russo and the crew behind the film have plenty of experience in dealing with big rosters.

“And you know the work is really done in the writer’s room with myself and my brother and Steve McFeely and Christopher Markus,” Russo said. “We’ve all worked together on all four Marvel movies and they know the Marvel universe as well as anyone. They’ve, I think, written six or seven films for Marvel. Our job is once we get the story down on paper, we’ve got a draft and a script that we’re happy with, and that has the structure and the plot that we’re all happy with, we then start combing through the script from each character’s point of view and try to make sure that we understand the story that we’re telling with each character. Again, in a movie with 40 characters people are going to have varying degrees of investment in the story. They’re either going to be either really high investment or low investment, and high screen time or lower screen time.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.