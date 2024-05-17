Spider-Man TV Show Universe Still Being Planned by Sony, Amazon

News came today that the Silk: Spider Society TV series that has long been in the works at Amazon's Prime Video from Sony Pictures Television is no longer moving forward. After more than one rework attempt, the show was scrapped, but buried in Deadline's report that the series isn't happening anymore came news that Amazon's intention to make TV Shows based around other Spider-Man adjacent characters, of which Sony owns the rights to around 900 Marvel characters, remains in the cards. The trade goes on to note that the rights to the Silk TV show are being shopped to other potential homes.

One of the Spider-Man adjacent shows that we know is happening at Prime Video is the Nicolas Cage-starring Noir, a live-action take on Spider-Man Noir. Prime Video confirmed that this series was officially ordered earlier this week, with Cage taking on the role that he previously voiced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In their announcement Prime Video offered this description for the Noir series, which reads: "The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero." It's unclear if the series will be related to Cage's character from the Spider-Verse animated movies; however, Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are attached as Executive Producers. Oren Uziel, Steve Lightfoot, and Amy Pascal will also EP.

It remains to be seen what other characters from the Spider-Man portfolio will make it to the screen for Prime Video. Silk is already seemingly off the table, and with Noir in the planning stages it's not unreasonable to think that other Spider-Man variants could be the subject of their own shows, the likes of Spider-Punk, Spider-Man India, or even Spider-Man 2099 seem like viable candidates. This is just speculation however.

The biggest question mark of course is what is and is not available for these shows. It's noteworthy that the new Noir TV show does not feature the word "Spider-Man" in it at all, so it remains to be seen if they're even allowed to actually reference the hero. Plus, given how Sony Pictures has utilized the Spider-Man adjacent character rights for the big screen, characters like Venom, Kraven, Morbius, and Madame Web have all had their own feature films, it seems unlikely that Spider-Man's antagonists will be the leads of their own TV shows.