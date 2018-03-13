‘Avengers: Infinity War’ International TV Spot Calls Back to Previous Films

The latest Japanese TV Spot for Avengers: Infinity War has no problem dipping into the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to dip fans into a warm bath of nostalgia. Take a look at it, above!

As you can see, this trailer uses footage from the respective superhero solo films that have carried the MCU thus far (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and even Incredible Hulk), to illustrate just how far we’ve truly come on this journey. If that wasn’t enough, they even toss a bone to some of the more recent MCU solo hero additions, like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.

Of course, a lot of fans right now are going to notice that Black Panther is nowhere to be seen, despite now having the top-grossing MCU solo character film of all time. That could be because the success of the film is still too new – especially over in Asia – or that this promo was cut before a lot of that Black Panther footage was available to the video editors. Not that that will stop a whole host of fans from crying foul.

Regardless, these sort of nostalgia-fueled promos for Avengers: Infinity War strike a serious chord, as they revealed an even bigger well of nostalgia than most fans realize they have. After so many films released on a nonstop pace, it’s hard to keep track of just how many memories and experiences are contained in each of these MCU movies. But as you watch the footage play back, suddenly there are dozens of memories and recollections about where you were, what was going on in your life, and the reactions you had to watching that particular movie. It all makes the case for why Avengers: Infinity War is more than a movie – it’s a bonafide milestone.

Marvel fans are already embarking on their own respective paths to re-watching the entire MCU saga in preparation for Avengers: Infinity War – how about you? Are you binge-watching all the films leading up to Infinity War, spreading out the viewings, or not bothering at all? Let us know in the comments!

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.