Marvel Reportedly Reworking Project To Launch Rebooted Tony Stark, “Just Scrap It”

There have been several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that have yet to materialize on the screen, with projects like Blade immediately coming to mind. In Blade’s case, the issue seems to be , but the film is still expected to be a Blade film through and through. That’s not the case for the reported reworking of another MCU project, which is being reworked to also include the launch of a rebooted Tony Stark. While there are some fans who are excited, most of the reaction isn’t all that positive, including one response from @Tom7567179925 saying, “Just scrap it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the longest in-development projects at Marvel Studios has been Armor Wars, which was announced in 2020 but has yet to even make it to the filming stage. That’s because it , and now, according to film insider James Mack, the project is being reworked yet again. The reason for that rework though is the real piece of interest here, as it is reportedly being changed to accommodate the launch of a rebooted Tony Stark.

Fans Aren’t Loving The Tony Stark Reboot Idea, and They Also Feel Bad for Rhodey

One of the main elements of the previous Armor Wars project was that it would follow James Rhodes as War Machine, and it would be Don Cheadle reprising the role. Rhodes would have to face the fallout from Stark Tech falling into the wrong hands, and then he would also be a major part of reclaiming that tech after Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame. This was also during the huge push for Disney+, so this was originally announced as a TV series before being turned into a film.

Fans quickly picked up on how making this film include a rebooted Tony Stark changes the whole premise of Armor Wars at its core, with @CutXaction writing, “Armor Wars without War Machine at the center feels like a completely different movie.” @StageCraftBeast wrote, “Remember when this was supposed to be about War Machine and Iron Heart? 🥲”, while @BoiFenti wrote, “If this is true, that’s a massive shift. But I’d rather they give Rhodey his own story than have Armor Wars become another Tony movie”.

@Yirmatang wrote, “Wasn’t the whole damn premise of the “Armor Wars” supposed to be about the race to fill the gap Tony left when he died…”, while @El_Maestro2024 wrote, “Between Secret Invasion and this, Rhodey can’t catch a break”. Fans also have issues with the MCU putting such a priority on a new Iron Man, @LiterallySebab saying, “If marvel actually does this they are stupid… they rely too much on iron man now! He was great in the infinity saga, but he is not supposed to be the main character anymore!”.

@wraithfodder says there will not be another Iron Man better than RDG, writing, “Let it rest. Robert Downey Jr IS Ironman. Stop with reboots already, Marvel.”. For @Redgerbil5, it’s about where and when they are introducing the new Stark that is the problem, writing, “Just say Iron Man 4 or Ultimate/Invincible Iron Man. Armor Wars sounds stupid for a movie trying to reintroduce another universe Tony Stark in 616 (really Earth-199999).” @CLKCHRIS puts an exclamation point on the whole conversation, writing, “Nobody I swear on everything I love, NOBODY wants this”

It remains to be seen if this current version of Armor Wars will actually become a reality, but if it does, we could be looking at a Tony Stark for the next generation of the MCU sooner rather than later.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!