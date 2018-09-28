‘Avengers: Infinity War’ VFX & Special Effects Breakdown Released

If you are curious just how Marvel does some of the amazing visual effects in their blockbuster superhero movies, you’re in luck: a just-released featurette dives into how digital magicians made Avengers: Infinity War look incredible.

You can check it out above.

The video goes into animating everything from Spider-Man’s Iron Spider costume to the New York City streets to the ship that Thanos’s Black Order pilot above the city in the first big melee.

This is not super information heavy, choosing instead to give brief glimpses at the processes behind a number of effects rather than laser-focusing in on one. Still, it’s a pretty cool peek behind the curtain of the year’s biggest blockbuster.

The film ended its box office run earlier this year as one of the most successful films ever released in the domestic market.

Box Office Report has the final tally as Avengers: Infinity War exits theaters, it finishes its run with $678,815,482 stateside.

The movie passed Titanic, which made $659,363,944 over multiple theatrical releases, to become the fourth highest grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time.

It’s a huge feat for Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures considering it sits behind Black Panther (another 2018 release), which ended its run at third place with $700,059,566. Disney also has the top spot on the list with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $936,662,225.

As Marvel Studios has cemented its place as a money-making machine in Hollywood, analysts and investors are keen on the future with Avengers 4 on the horizon. As the followup to the phenomenon to Infinity War, it has every opportunity to exceed that mark with the promise of fans finding out how the battle with Thanos ends.

But it sounds like directors Joe and Anthony Russo are still figuring that part out. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo previously spoke on the Marvelists podcast about the additional photography currently taking place for Avengers 4, revealing that they’re finalizing the ending of the upcoming movie.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” said Ruffalo. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo revealed that the filmmakers change some scenes on the fly during production, likely meaning that the ending is still in flux until they actually commit the shots to film.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo added. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 releases in theaters on May 3, 2019.