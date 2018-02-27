New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promotional Art Reveals Mystery Villain

Some new promotional artwork for Avengers: Infinity War has revealed an unidentified character who looks like a new villain for the film.

The promotional artwork comes from a Marvel Instagram fan account. The artwork appears on a mug that features the Black Order. That and the character’s intimidating demeanor suggest that it is another minion of Thanos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

The character isn’t a member of the Black Order as they have all been accounted for. It looks similar to the Outriders but bigger and tougher. Perhaps this is a field leader of the Thanos’ Outrider army?

This is just one more character in an already massive cast for Avengers: Infinity War. The film is set to be the longest in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, which makes sense since its meant to bring together every plot thread in the franchise’s ten-year history.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” director Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.