‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Creative Team Debate on Where Rocket Kept Thor’s Spare Eye

It’s been months since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters and there are many questions that endure about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film including one about where Rocket kept the spare eye he gave to Thor. As it turns out, the answer to that question is open to debate even by the film’s creative team.

On the commentary track to Infinity War, director Joe Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely reveal that they don’t quite agree on exactly where Rocket kept that spare eye — it’s possible that Thor probably should have cleaned the eye before putting it in his face, just as Rocket suggested. Scratch that. Thor absolutely should have cleaned it

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think a lot of people assume that Rocket put [the eye] up his ass to get it out,” Joe Russo said on the commentary track.

“What do you think?” McFeely asked.

“It was up his ear remember?” Joe suggested.

“Oh, it was up his ear, right,” McFeely agreed. But co-writer Markus had other ideas.

“No, that’s definitely an ass eye,” Markus insisted and well, everyone agreed.

“Yeah,” Russo said followed by “oh boy” from McFeely.

It may be more than a little gross that Rocket likely stored the eye where the sun proverbially doesn’t shine, but it’s also completely hilarious as well as a very Rocket thing to do. It’s been well-established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Rocket is both a bit on the crude side as well as has a mighty need to acquire random body parts. As fans will recall, Rocket even tries to procure Bucky Barnes’ prosthetic arm during the otherwise intense battle in Wakanda.

Fortunately for Thor, Rocket’s distracted by their arrival at Nidavellir to finish revealing where that eye was hidden and while the commentary track doesn’t really reveal things – hey, ear is still a possibility – there are other mysteries that were revealed. including how Tony Stark/Iron Man managed to have the burner phone Captain America gave him with him. While the origin of the phone, which was established in Captain America: Civil War, was explained in a deleted scene it was ultimately left out of the movie though neither Anthony Russo nor McFeely felt that a phone from Captain America really needed much explanation.

“Also, to be fair, if Captain America had given any of us a burner phone to call him, I’m sure,” said co-director Anthony Russo.

“Yeah, it’s not going in my sock drawer,” said McFeely.

Where do you think Rocket hid the eye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.