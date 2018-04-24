Marvel Fans Googling Thor More Than Other Avengers

Thor is the most popular Avenger. Well, at least according to the results from the latest study of Google Trends.

In advance of Avengers: Infinity War there have been plenty of sites tinkering into audience trends and our friends at ValueGamers.com are no different. The site took to looking at Google Trends over the last five years to see which character has been searched — in each state — the most. It only considered the original cast of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Captain America and found that the fans were interested in learning more about Thor than any other member of the team.

Now, we all know that Hawkeye is the heart and soul of the team, and can assume that had Spider-Man been available this may have changed the results, or if Black Panther had more longevity to gain steam it would have shifted the outcome. However, based on the perimeters set before the study, Thor was the runaway winner, claiming the top spot in 37 states across the country.

Hulk came in a not-so-close second by carrying the South while Captain America took home a handful of sites, curiously Iron Man was not able to lock down a single state’s search favorite.

This search result is in an almost exact counter to one performed by CableTV.com that had Iron Man 2 and The Incredible Hulk as the most searched for movies over the same time period, and with the same Google Trend results as a base.

What did carry over is the love for Hulk in the South.

For ValueGamers.com, he carried Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New York. Of which most were the same states that searched for The Incredible Hulk on CableTV.com — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Early reviews of Avengers: Infinity War began to sprinkle out already and Rotten Tomatoes set to announce it as ‘Certified Fresh’ later on Tuesday as the film will release nationwide on Friday, April 27.

The film will be the first part of closure on this phase of Marvel movies with the second, yet unnamed Infinity War film ushering in Phase 4. If you have comments on which original Avenger is your favorite leave them in the comments.

For the full report from the folks at ValueGamers.com, check out their work by clicking on this link.