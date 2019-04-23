New Avengers Monopoly Covers Everything Up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Hasbro has just unveiled the Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition board game, which includes content from the first Iron Man film all the way up to Avengers: Endgame. In other words, it’s Monopoly’s celebration of the historic run of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last 10 years, which is pretty exciting. Here’s how the game works…

In Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition, players travel around the board assembling a team of heroes instead of properties. The more heroes a player drafts, the more money they can collect and the more powerful they will become. There are 28 heroes in all, and 12 tokens to choose from (dibs on the golden Infinity Gauntlet). Additional tweaks to the game include the following:

Players can chose from 12 different tokens including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel’s Black Widow, Hawkeye, War Machine, Ant-Man, Nebula, Rocket, Captain Marvel, and the Infinity Gauntlet

When a player lands on a Child of Thanos space, they must engage them in a battle!

Infinity Gauntlet” and “Stark Industries” cards replace the Community Chest and Chance cards and they may bring players good luck or coast them.

The very first place that you can order the new Avengers Monopoly game is right here at Walmart for $29.92 with free 2-day shipping on orders over $35. Grab it quick, because the last big Monopoly release has already seen sell outs…

Indeed, the Avengers game isn’t the only Monopoly version of a Disney property that you should have on your radar right now. Disney’s animated classic The Lion King celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Hasbro is marking the occasion with a brand new Monopoly game. As you will see, they really pulled out all the stops with this edition. Features include six golden tokens (Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, and Scar) and a Pride Rock that holds the Destiny cards (replaces Chance and Community Chest cards) and plays music from the film.

The Lion King edition of Monopoly is available to pre-order right here at Amazon for $39.99 with shipping slated for June. However, the game is already shipping from Walmart, though it sold out quickly after the launch last week. Keep tabs on that link for a restock if you want to get it early. The official feature list and description is available below.

DISNEY THE LION KING THEMED GAMEBOARD: This edition of the Monopoly game features a gameboard with artwork inspired by The Lion King movie; players can imagine Simba’s journey to become king

INCLUDES 6 CHARACTER TOKENS: The Monopoly: Lion King Edition game comes with 6 tokens; fans of Disney The Lion King can play as Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, or Scar

PRIDE ROCK PLAYS MUSIC: Pride Rock holds the Destiny cards and plays music

FEATURES MEMORABLE MOMENTS AND LOCATIONS FROM THE MOVIE: The Title Deed cards are made up of unforgettable moments and locations from Disney The Lion King movie

INCLUDES DESTINY CARDS: Destiny cards replace Chance cards and Community Chest cards in this version of the Monopoly game, and they are inspired by The Lion King movie

“Celebrate Simba’s journey to become king with this Monopoly: The Lion King Edition game. Players move around the gameboard as their favorite Lion King character, buying as many Pride Lands themed properties as they can. The gameboard features artwork inspired by The Lion King motion picture and comes with 6 character tokens. The more a player owns, the more rent they can collect from other players. The last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins! The Lion King themed edition of the Monopoly game makes a great gift for fans of the Disney movie and is a fun choice to play on family game night.”

