‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans Reveals How Marvel Has Reacted to His Anti-Trump Tweets

The release of Avengers: Endgame is only one month away, so many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are out there promoting the highly-anticipated follow up to Avengers: Infinity War. Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America, recently interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter and shared everything from fake Avengers: Endgame spoilers to his feelings about Donald Trump. The actor is pretty vocal about politics, and the folks at Marvel Studios do not mind at all.

Evans frequently takes to Twitter to share his feelings about the current administration, from quoting the movie Idiocracy with the purpose of mocking Trump to referring to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “Smithers.” The actor clearly isn’t shy about his political stance.

“He worries about doing too much of this sort of thing, about it seeming performative or becoming white noise — Chris Evans, back on his bullshit. He does not worry about saying something online that might inspire MAGA-minded fans to microwave their Captain America action figures,” The Hollywood Reporter explained.

However, it sounds like Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige, is all for it.

“Marvel has never said anything,” Evans shared. “On the contrary — when I bump into Kevin Feige the first thing out of his mouth is ‘Man, I love what you’re doing [on Twitter].’”

“I don’t see it as trash-talking,” Feige explained. “I see it as very astute, very honorable, very noble, very Cap-like. Commentary and questioning. I’ve said to him, ‘You’re merging! You and the character are merging!’”

We love that take, especially since Captain America would likely have some strong words for Trump.

You can see Evans play Cap once again in Avengers: Endgame next month. In addition to Evans, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

