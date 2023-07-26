Avengers Tower With Iron Man Funko Pop Town Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has finally delivered a Pop that many Marvel fans have been waiting for – Avengers Tower from the Infinity Saga – specifically Age of Ultron. The release comes in their Pop Town lineup, and includes Iron Man in flight mode. Honestly, this is the best Marvel Funko Pop that we've seen in quite some time, so you'll want to keep the fact that it's a limited edition Previews Exclusive in mind. When they're gone, they're gone.

That said, you can pre-order the Avengers Tower and Iron Man Funko Pop Town here at Entertainment Earth priced at $39.99. Note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. While you're at it, make sure to check out the exclusive Funko Pops that launched at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and the Funko Pop Wednesdays lineup. You might also want to catch up on Funko's Captain America Build-A-Scene series, which is nearing its conclusion at the time of writing.

Will there ever be an Iron Man 4?

Given Marvel Studios has largely told the stories it set out to tell with the original Avengers, it's unlikely Downey's Iron Man will return in any major manner. As recently as 2019, Iron Man helmer Jon Favreau confirmed he, Downey, or Marvel haven't conversed about a fourth film in the franchise.

"We haven't talked about four," Favreau said of himself and Downey. "I've talked to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] about it to see what they're up to, but we definitely love working together and we love these characters. We talk about what it would be, and we always joke about the freak storyline which is the Happy Hogan storyline when he turns into a Hulk-like character. We joke about that. No plans, as of yet."

"I mean, nowadays who knows with all the different platforms and the streaming service," he added. "I'm part of the new Disney streaming service. All of these new technologies are, new platforms are emerging and all sorts of really cool... It's not like network television or not like blockbuster films where everybody has to be, everything has to be made for all audiences. Now you could make specific material and content for specific groups."

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently set to be released on May 7, 2027 while the three Iron Man films are streaming now on Disney+.