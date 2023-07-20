Here's Where and When You Can Get SDCC 2023 Funko Pop Exclusives
Everything you need to know about getting the exclusive Funko Pops launching at San Diego Comic-Con.
It's that time of the year again! San Diego Comic-Con 2023 won't feature many of our favorite actors and studio projects this year given the dual actor and writer union strikes, but the Funko Pop show goes on. In fact, Funkoville is pretty packed this year. As always, you don't have to physically attend the show to get your hands on the exclusive Funko Pops, and you don't need to hunt around because we've done the work for you. Everything you need to know about SDCC 2023 Funko Pop exclusives and where to pre-order them can be found right here.
Let's start with timing. You'll be able to pre-order many of the SDCC 2023 shared exclusive Funko Pops at the Funko Shop and from retail partners starting today July 20th at 6am PT / 9am ET with some dropping as late as 12pm ET. Of course, there are always some stragglers that will release their exclusive Pops at random times, but we will keep you updated. The Fundays Box of Fun will go live on July 21st at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. A breakdown of the SDCC 2023 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below. Existing early pre-order links might not be active until after the launch. Links will be added and updated as needed.
Note that Funko's San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Funkoville festivities coincide with their Fun on the Run tour event, which wraps up on July 19th. Details on where to get the Fun on the Run box can be found right here.
Funko SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Funko Shop Exclusives (Copies of retailer shared exclusives will also be available via this link)
- Ad Icons – Superhero Toucan – See at Funko
- Freddy Funko as Toucan – See at Funko
- Freddy Funko – Floaty Freddy – See at Funko
- Funkoville – Fun on the Run Freddy – See at Funko
- Funkoville – Freddy Bowling Trophy – See at Funko
- Funkoville – Proto with Blockbuster Card – See at Funko
- Funkoville Bitty Bop – Freddy Funko 4-Pack – See at Funko
- Ad Icons – Tony the Tiger Surfing – See at Funko
- Hunter x Hunter – Awaken Gon – See at Funko
- One Piece – Gol D. Roger Wanted Poster – See at Funko
- Captain Planet – Gaia – See at Funko
- DC – Bizarro Superman – See at Funko
- Marvel Funko 25th Anniversary – Spider-Man with Coin, Pin, and Card – See at Funko
- Thor Love and Thunder – Thor in Toga – See at Funko
- Flash – Barry Allen in Chair – See at Funko
- Scooby-Doo – Scooby-Doo in Scuba Outfit – See at Funko
- SODA: 3-Liter Star Wars – Darth Vader – See at Funko
- SODA: Cobra Kai – Daniel LaRusso – See at Funko
- SODA: Cobra Kai – Johnny Lawrence – See at Funko
- SODA: Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Jessica Rabbit – See at Funko
- GOLD: Snoop Dogg – See at Funko
- PEZ: Freddy Funko (Metallic) – See at Funko
- BLOCKBUSTER REWIND: Freddy Funko In 4 Variants – See all Blockbuster Rewind Releases at Funko / Funko Rewind commons now available at Entertainment Earth
- BLOCKBUSTER REWIND:Scooby-Doo – Shaggy
- BLOCKBUSTER REWIND:Scooby-Doo – Velma
- BLOCKBUSTER REWIND: Dastardly & Muttley
- BLOCKBUSTER REWIND: Duck Dodgers
- BLOCKBUSTER REWIND: Huckleberry Hound
- BLOCKBUSTER REWIND: Marvin the Martian
- Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Bundle With Pins, Lanyard and Keychain – See at Funko
- A Bug's Life Butterfly Heimlich Pop / Bag Bundle with Diamond Pop – See at Funko
- Toucan Cosplay Mini-Backpack – See at Funko
- Camp Fundays Box of Fun – See at Funko (launches July 21st at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET)
Hot Topic SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Hunter x Hunter – Shaiapouf – See at Hot Topic
- Batman – Talia al Ghul – See at Hot Topic
- The Lord of the Rings – Frodo with the Ring – See at Hot Topic
- SODA Ad Icons – Tony the Tiger – See at Hot Topic
BoxLunch SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Demon Slayer – Tanjiro Kamado & Sakonji Urokodaki 2-Pack – See at BoxLunch
Amazon SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Transformers Rise of the Beasts – Airazor – See on Amazon
- WWE – Johnny Knoxville – See on Amazon
Entertainment Earth SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Marvel – Lilith – See at Entertainment Earth
- Thor Love and Thunder – Gorr's Daughter – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi – Young Leia with Lola – See at Entertainment Earth
- Bitty Pop Singles (not exclusive) – See at Entertainment Earth
GameStop SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Black Clover – Nozel Silva – See at GameStop
- Inuyasha – Sesshomaru (Glow) – See at GameStop
- Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania – M.O.D.O.K. – See at GameStop
- Marvel Midnight Suns – Ghost Rider – See at GameStop
- Indiana Jones – Short Round – See at GameStop
- Power Rangers – Rita Repulsa – See at GameStop
- Transformers – Rodimus & Galvatron 2-Pack – See at GameStop
Books-a-Million SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Shadow & Bone – Alina Starkov – See at BAM / See at Funko
Walgreens SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Justice League – Trigon – See at Walgreens (went live 2 days early – oh, Walgreens...) / Also available at Funko
Best Buy SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- The Big Lebowski – The Dude Dancing – See at Funko / See at Best Buy
Meijer SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- The Fairly OddParents – Timmy/Cosmo/Wanda 3-Pack – See at Funko
Target SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary – Hatching Raptor – See at Funko / See at Target
- The Little Mermaid (Live Action) – Ariel – See at Funko / See at Target
- Marvel – Captain Marvel – See at Funko / See at Target
- Stranger Things – 001 – See at Funko / See at Target
eBay SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy eBay Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Justice League – The Question – See at Funko
FYE SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Star Wars ROTJ – Wicket with Slingshot – See at Funko / See at FYE
- Pop Rocks – Jimi Hendrix in Purple Suit – See at Funko / See at FYE
- SODA – Rugrats – Reptar – See at Funko / See at FYE
Toy Tokyo SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Toy Tokyo Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Looney Tunes – Tweety – See at Funko
- Looney Tunes – Bugs Bunny as Fred Flinstone – See at Funko
Show Only SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Powerpuff Girls Diamond Collection – Blossom/Bubbles/Buttercup 3-Pack
- Ad Icons – Tony the Tiger Surfing (Flocked)
- Freddy Funko – Floaty Freddy (Blackight)
- Pop Rocks- Jimi Hendrix (Blacklight)
- BITTY POP – DC Comics Blacklight 4-Pack