Here's Where and When You Can Get SDCC 2023 Funko Pop Exclusives

It's that time of the year again! San Diego Comic-Con 2023 won't feature many of our favorite actors and studio projects this year given the dual actor and writer union strikes, but the Funko Pop show goes on. In fact, Funkoville is pretty packed this year. As always, you don't have to physically attend the show to get your hands on the exclusive Funko Pops, and you don't need to hunt around because we've done the work for you. Everything you need to know about SDCC 2023 Funko Pop exclusives and where to pre-order them can be found right here.

Let's start with timing. You'll be able to pre-order many of the SDCC 2023 shared exclusive Funko Pops at the Funko Shop and from retail partners starting today July 20th at 6am PT / 9am ET with some dropping as late as 12pm ET. Of course, there are always some stragglers that will release their exclusive Pops at random times, but we will keep you updated. The Fundays Box of Fun will go live on July 21st at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. A breakdown of the SDCC 2023 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below. Existing early pre-order links might not be active until after the launch. Links will be added and updated as needed.

Note that Funko's San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Funkoville festivities coincide with their Fun on the Run tour event, which wraps up on July 19th. Details on where to get the Fun on the Run box can be found right here.

Funko SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Funko Shop Exclusives (Copies of retailer shared exclusives will also be available via this link)

Hot Topic SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

BoxLunch SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

Demon Slayer – Tanjiro Kamado & Sakonji Urokodaki 2-Pack – See at BoxLunch

Amazon SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

Transformers Rise of the Beasts – Airazor – See on Amazon

WWE – Johnny Knoxville – See on Amazon

Entertainment Earth SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

GameStop SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

Books-a-Million SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

Walgreens SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

Justice League – Trigon – See at Walgreens (went live 2 days early – oh, Walgreens...) / Also available at Funko

Best Buy SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

The Big Lebowski – The Dude Dancing – See at Funko / See at Best Buy

Meijer SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

The Fairly OddParents – Timmy/Cosmo/Wanda 3-Pack – See at Funko

Target SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

eBay SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy eBay Exclusive Funko Pops:

Justice League – The Question – See at Funko

FYE SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops:

Toy Tokyo SDCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Toy Tokyo Exclusive Funko Pops:

Looney Tunes – Tweety – See at Funko

Looney Tunes – Bugs Bunny as Fred Flinstone – See at Funko

Show Only SDCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops: