Naruto Sasori Funko Pop Exclusive Is Available Now
Naruto Shippuden Funko Pops have added a Sasori exclusive.
A big wave of Naruto Naruto: Shippuden Funko Pops launched back in November with 7 new figures in the common lineup along with a handful of exclusives. The lone holdout from that wave is the Sasori exclusive (pictured below), which is now available here at the Funko Shop. Direct links to the rest of the wave are available below, and you can still find some of the commons here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon. Beyond that, you'll find info on some previously released Funko Pops in the Naruto lineup.
- Naruto Funko Pop - Nagato: Gamestop Exclusive
- Naruto Funko Pop – Sasori: Funko Shop Exclusive
- Naruto Funko Pop – Hidan (chance at masked Chase): See at Entertainment Earth
- Naruto Funko Pop – Ino Yamanaka: See at Entertainment Earth
- Naruto Funko Pop – Sai: See at Entertainment Earth
- Naruto Funko Pop – Shino: See at Entertainment Earth
- Naruto Funko Pop – Kakuzu: See at Entertainment Earth
- Naruto Funko Pop – Konan: See at Entertainment Earth
- Naruto Funko Pop – Choji Akimichi: See at Entertainment Earth
- Pop Keychain: Naruto- Itachi Uchiha (Moonlit): See at Entertainment Earth
- Pop Keychain: Naruto- Pain: See at Entertainment Earth
First unveiled back in August, Funko's Naruto: Shippuden lineup recently added the glow-in-the-dark Sasuke Uchiha (Amaterasu) Pop figure here at the Funko Shop as an exclusive along with Kakashi with Pakkun as a BoxLunch exclusive. These Pops follow hot on the heels of the Entertainment Earth exclusive Jiraiya with Rasengan Funko Pop and the Naruto with Rasenshuriken Funko exclusive, both of which were still available at the time of writing.
Another recent Naruto Funko Pop exclusive release is this Naruto (Kurama Link Mode) figure which includes a chance at a glow-in-the-dark Chase. It's a coveted AAA Anime exclusive that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth while it lasts. It follows just days after the launch of the Hinata Hyuga with Twin Lion Fists exclusive (with glow Chase), which is also an Entertainment Earth exclusive.
These exclusive Naruto Funko Pops come after a wave that included super-sized Kisame Hoshigaki and Zetsu Pops, a Naruto vs. Pain Pop Moment, and standard Pops of Deidara, Orochimaru, and Sasuke. Pre-orders for these Pops can be found via the links below.
- Naruto – Hinata with Twin Lion Fists (Glow / Chase) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto – Kisame Hoshigaki (Super-Sized) – Pre order at: Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Zetsu (Super-Sized) – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Pain v Naruto Pop Moment – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Deidara Funko Pop – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto- Orochimaru (Akatsuki) Funko Pop – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Sasuke (First Susano'o) Funko Pop – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Back in April, Funko released huge waves of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figures that were loaded with exclusives. In June, two more exclusives were added to the Naruto list, including the first Neji Hyuga Funko Pop (Byakugan) with the chance at a Chase that includes the Hyuga curse mark. There's also a masked Madara Uchiha that looks pretty fantastic. Both of these new Naruto Funko Pops are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here while they last. Details on the April Naruto and Boruto Funko Pop waves can be found below below.
Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives:
- Boruto- Boruto with Chakra Blade (Chance at Chase): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Prologue Kawaki (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Sarada with Sharingan (Glow): Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengen (Glow): Amazon Exclusive
- Naruto- Sage Mode Jiraiya – AAA Anime Exclusive
- Naruto- Unmasked Obito: Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy: Hot Topic Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy in Wheelchair: FYE Exclusive
- Naruto – Minato: Funko Shop Exclusive
- Naruto SODA – Tobi: Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
Boruto Funko Pops (Common):
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto- Sarada with Sharingan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Sumire with Nue: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Mitsuki with Snake Hands: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Shinki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- POP Keychain: Boruto – Kawaki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth