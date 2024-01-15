Naruto Sasori Funko Pop Exclusive Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A big wave of Naruto Naruto: Shippuden Funko Pops launched back in November with 7 new figures in the common lineup along with a handful of exclusives. The lone holdout from that wave is the Sasori exclusive (pictured below), which is now available here at the Funko Shop. Direct links to the rest of the wave are available below, and you can still find some of the commons here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon. Beyond that, you'll find info on some previously released Funko Pops in the Naruto lineup.

First unveiled back in August, Funko's Naruto: Shippuden lineup recently added the glow-in-the-dark Sasuke Uchiha (Amaterasu) Pop figure here at the Funko Shop as an exclusive along with Kakashi with Pakkun as a BoxLunch exclusive. These Pops follow hot on the heels of the Entertainment Earth exclusive Jiraiya with Rasengan Funko Pop and the Naruto with Rasenshuriken Funko exclusive, both of which were still available at the time of writing.

Another recent Naruto Funko Pop exclusive release is this Naruto (Kurama Link Mode) figure which includes a chance at a glow-in-the-dark Chase. It's a coveted AAA Anime exclusive that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth while it lasts. It follows just days after the launch of the Hinata Hyuga with Twin Lion Fists exclusive (with glow Chase), which is also an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

These exclusive Naruto Funko Pops come after a wave that included super-sized Kisame Hoshigaki and Zetsu Pops, a Naruto vs. Pain Pop Moment, and standard Pops of Deidara, Orochimaru, and Sasuke. Pre-orders for these Pops can be found via the links below.

Back in April, Funko released huge waves of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figures that were loaded with exclusives. In June, two more exclusives were added to the Naruto list, including the first Neji Hyuga Funko Pop (Byakugan) with the chance at a Chase that includes the Hyuga curse mark. There's also a masked Madara Uchiha that looks pretty fantastic. Both of these new Naruto Funko Pops are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here while they last. Details on the April Naruto and Boruto Funko Pop waves can be found below below.

Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives:

Boruto Funko Pops (Common):