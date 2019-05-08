Jon Favreau Says No Plans for Iron Man 4

To no surprise now that Avengers: Endgame has come and gone, 2008’s Iron Man director Jon Favreau told members of the press on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home that there are no plans for an Iron Man 4 that he is aware of.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. As co-director Joe Russo explained during ComicBook.com’s hour-long interview, Robert Downey Jr. is very much “done” with the role of Tony Stark. However, when visiting the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home back in 2018, the topic of a fourth Iron Man movie came up prior to knowledge of Tony’s MCU death being a possibility. While Favreau fittingly doesn’t expect such a film, he is open to future directorial work with Marvel Studios.

“We haven’t talked about four,” Favreau said of himself and Downey. “I’ve talked to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] about it to see what they’re up to, but we definitely love working together and we love these characters. We talk about what it would be, and we always joke about the freak storyline which is the Happy Hogan storyline when he turns into a Hulk-like character. We joke about that. No plans, as of yet.”

While Favreau is hard at work on The Lion King at the moment (and was at the time of ComicBook.com’s Far From Home set visit), the notion of returning to Marvel as a director is something which remains of his interest. “I mean, nowadays who knows with all the different platforms and the streaming service,” Favreau said. “I’m part of the new Disney streaming service. All of these new technologies are, new platforms are emerging and all sorts of really cool… It’s not like network television or not like blockbuster films where everybody has to be, everything has to be made for all audiences. Now you could make specific material and content for specific groups.”

As many filmmakers will tell you, it all depends on getting the right story and opportunity. “As long as that you’re doing a good job and they’re loyal to it and they like what you’re doing, there’s room in this new ecosystem,” Favreau said. “It’s going to be very interesting to see what, not just Lucasfilm does, but Marvel does and Disney with the opportunity to do things that don’t have to compete on a blockbuster weekend in the summer or on the holidays. It takes a while for this to ripple through to the audiences.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.