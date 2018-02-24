‘Avengers Vs. X-Men’ Imagined In Epic Fan Trailer

If you’ve wondered what a trailer might look like for an integrated X-Men/Avengers movie featuring the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Bryan Singer’s first generation of Marvel mutants, YouTuber Alex Luthor has put together a supercut trailer — seven minutes of action — that gives a sense for what such a film might be.

You can check it out above.

Just as Marvel’s The Avengers barnstormed into movie theaters in mid-2012, breaking opening weekend records and becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, Marvel’s comics division released the first issues of Avengers vs. X-Men, a miniseries that pitted cinema’s mightiest heroes against the team whose astonishing sales in the ’90s helped keep the company afloat during its worst, leanest years.

The series, which included a main title and various tie-ins, was orchestrated by writers Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Jason Aaron, Ed Brubaker, and Jonathan Hickman and artists John Jr. Romita, Olivier Coipel, and Adam Kubert. It turned out to be a massive seller for the publisher, anchored by status quo changes and character deaths.

But it did not need to be good — or even popular — but merely announced before the first fans started hoping they might eventually see some version of it on the big screen. Billed as an even bigger line-wide battle than the Civil War miniseries that served as the basis for the third Captain America movie, AvX was the ultimate expression of Marvel’s popular superhero-on-superhero melees.

Still, five years later the possibility of seeing Avengers going toe to toe with the X-Men seems more like a possibility than ever, with Marvel parent company Disney moving to purchase Fox, who hold the license for the X-Men films.

Currently, the X-Men remain outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the X-Men themselves are preparing for a second live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite Dark Phoenix Saga. Fox’s future Marvel plans are limited to projects like Deadpool, X-Force, and New Mutants, which are adapting popular ’80s and ’90s properties to the big screen in stand-alone movies that presumably will allow the studio to pivot should the Disney/Fox deal go through and suddenly they find themselves absorbed into Marvel.