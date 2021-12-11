Avengers vs. X-Men Sequel Teased in Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day 2022 Titles

The announcement of Marvel Comics’ Free Comic Book Day titles for 2022 puts the Avengers and X-Men on the verge of a collision course. In what appears to be a possible sequel to 2012’s Avengers Vs. X-Men comic event series, Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 features stories by writers Kieron Gillen (Eternals, Immortal X-Men) and Gerry Duggan (X-Men), and artist Dustin Weaver (Eternals: Thanos Rises). Marvel states it “will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.”

Marvel is also releasing two more FCBD titles, including Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1 and Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1. Spider-Man/Venom offers a glimpse at Spider-Man’s new era, while readers get to check on the newest volume of Venom by writers Al Ewing and Ram V, and artist Bryan Hitch. The press release didn’t specify if Spider-Man will still be involved in his current Beyond arc, which follows Peter Parker’s clone, Ben Reilly, as the friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man with the backing of the Beyond Corporation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Venom, the new creative team takes over for Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, who ended their run with Eddie Brock the new King in Black tending to cosmic threats, and his son Dylan replacing him as the Lethal Protector on Earth. Marvel’s Voices is an anthology series that puts the spotlight on diverse creators and characters from across the Marvel Universe.

Avengers Vs. X-Men centered on the return of the Phoenix Force, with the Avengers seeing the cosmic entity as a threat, and the X-Men welcoming its rebirth. Some of the event’s more memorable moments included Cyclops, Emma Frost, Magik, Colossus, and Namor splitting the Phoenix power to form the Phoenix Five, and Cyclops killing his mentor Professor Charles Xavier while still under the Phoenix’s influence.

The X-Men regained much of their appeal the last two years with Jonathan Hickman as the franchise’s architect. Hickman will exit the X-Men following the conclusion of Inferno, as the line undergoes a refresh with new creative teams and titles. For example, Kieron Gillen will pen an Immortal X-Men series, as Gerry Duggan remains on the main X-Men title.

The FCBD one-shots go on sale May 7, 2022.

Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1

Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1

Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1

Avengers/X-Men Sounds Like a Sequel to Avengers vs. X-Men

The Marvel Event Featured the Formation of the Phoenix Five

Cyclops Also Murdered His Mentor, Professor X