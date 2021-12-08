Marvel Announces Immortal X-Men Creative Team, Focus on Krakoa’s Quiet Council

Krakoa’s Quiet Council will uncover the secret history of mutantkind in Immortal X-Men, from the creative team of writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck. The title is one of the new comics launching in Destiny of X, the Second Age of Krakoa, and follows the leaders of the mutant island. The Quiet Council currently consists of Professor X, Emma Frost, Destiny, Mystique, Storm, Nightcrawler, Kate Pryde, Colossus, Sebastian Shaw, Exodus, and Mister Sinister. Destiny and Colossus are the two newest members, elected to the group during the Inferno miniseries. Immortal X-Men marks Gillen’s return to the franchise, after previous stints on Uncanny X-Men and Generation Hope.

“So, the match is lit, and IMMORTAL X-MEN is a book about the burning. To speak in a Hickmanian idiom, this is the New Avengers to Gerry’s Avengers,” Gillen said in a statement. “This is the book about Krakoa, and the Quiet council, with all its muffled screams. It’s about a group of people, some of whom are convinced they’re in the West Wing, some who have designs to be in House of Cards and at least one who knows they’re in Veep. It’s big ideas, politics, fights and fashion, lies, creation and destruction, all told across the widest possible canvas, in time and space. It’s some characters I’ve written before, with the volume turned up. It’s me falling in love with some characters I’ve never touched. It’s me somehow talking Marvel into paying me for having this much fun.”

Gillen then reaped praise on Werneck’s artistic contributions, along with cover artist Mark Brooks: “Returning to the Inferno nod, Lucas Werneck is basically fire on the page. He’s someone who absolutely nails the tone of the book. When we do quiet and real, the characters have so much charisma it feels like stars are on the page. When we do big and impossible, he makes it real, and takes your breath away. Mark Brooks on covers is another treat. His gifts in creating form and charisma are obvious, but he’s throwing ideas at the page with a huge velocity. People are going to be poring over his first cover like it’s a piece of art at the heart of a conspiracy, as if every line means something. Which is lucky, because it does.”

One person missing from the Quiet Council is Magneto. He’s also the lead suspect in Scarlet Witch’s murder in X-Men: The Trial of Magneto. As the miniseries is still underway, we can assume the fallout will find Magneto giving up his seat at the table.

Other new titles joining Immortal X-Men in the Destiny of X are Knights of X, Legion of X, and X-Men Red. The solicitation for Immortal X-Men #1 reads, “The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES / X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, they strive to hold together—no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Take a seat in the room where it happens. “It” being “the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet.” Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others…”

