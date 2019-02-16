Bizarre ‘Avengers’ Fan Theory Claims ‘Scooby Doo’s Shaggy is Steve Rogers’ Son

The Internet is a weird place filled with even weirder fan theories, and a recent post in the

r/FanTheories subreddit might be our favorite bizarre theory yet.

According to user, u/123Error321, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo is Steve Rogers/Captain America’s son, and the reasoning is pretty air tight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Norville ‘Shaggy’ Rogers, can keep up and match the pace of Scooby Doo, a Great Dane. Seeing as Great Danes can run up to 30 mph, that means that Shaggy probably can too. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve Rogers, who shares Shaggy’s last name, casually runs in the morning with Sam Wilson (Falcon). Sam says that Steven ran ’13 miles in thirty minutes’. This equates to 26 mph, casually. Steve is capable of running faster than this, as shown in Civil War, when he runs considerably faster than cars in a highway tunnel. Comparing these two speeds, Shaggy has the pace of a casual Captain America. Using this information, along with the fact that they share a last name and have very similar hair colors, Shaggy is likely the son of Captain America,” they explained.

Wow. This theory is far-fetched, ridiculous, and oddly beautiful. The Reddit page “is a place for fans of various creative works to share theories, interpretations and speculation related to that particular creative work,” and this shared idea definitely did not disappoint.

Many redditors were quick to chime in with their feelings about this absurdly wonderful theory.

“I buy it,” u/JoshuaTheRev shared.

Some people went all in on the idea, taking extreme leaps to make it work.

“This actually explains why we never see Captain America in Scooby Doo. Steve Rogers fathered Shaggy on one of his extra-dimensional escapades and may not even know that he has a son out there,” u/DasBarenJager added.

However, others were quick to find important plot holes in the idea.

“One small problem with this… Shaggy’s encountered Batman and The Justice League. multiple times, therefore he exists in the DC universe, not Marvel,” u/thadthawne2 pointed out.

Some commenters went as far as to alter the theory to better fit their own ideas.

“Actually Norville ‘Shaggy’ Rogers and Steve Rogers were twins separated by their evil scientist father, Dr. Fred Rogers, who went on to fund his experiments through Hydra and by viewers like you,” u/_OxxO_ chimed in.

The real question: What do Chris Evans and Matthew Lillard think about all this?

You can catch Steve Rogers next in Avengers: Endgame, which will be released in theaters on April 26. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.