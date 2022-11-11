Shuri and T'Challa Both Trend As Marvel Fans React to Black Panther 2 After First Showings
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and after the first night of screenings it's no surprise that Marvel fans are having some big reactions to the sequel. Black Panther 2 is all about the hard transition of losing actor Chadwick Boseman, whose T'Challa/Black Panther was originally supposed to be the focus of Wakanda Forever's story of warring nations. However, with Boseman gone, Marvel decided not to recast T'Challa and moved forward with the story of Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and the rest of Wakanda trying to move on and protect their nation without T'Challa.
WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!
It's not exactly a massive surprise to fans that Marvel Studios stuck with comic book history and had Shuri take up the mantle of Black Panther after T'Challa. However, as you will see below, while many Marvel fans are celebrating Shuri's arc to becoming Black Panther, there are definitely others who are sorely missing T'Challa – no matter who is playing him.
Powerful Parallels
Wakanda Forever Spoilers
The parallels between Shuri's arc in this movie and T'Challa's in Civil War was one of my favorite things about the movie. Both were consumed by vengeance but they both overcame it. We even got a nod to this line. pic.twitter.com/mtwLWwJSde— Jorge O'Neill (@JorgeONeillYT) November 11, 2022
think my favorite part of #WakandaForever is how it pays respect to T’Challa/Chadwick on so many levels…the way Shuri’s arc parallels his from Civil War to his last movie like WOW. pic.twitter.com/ur5trMcRk0— thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) November 11, 2022
It may not dawn on viewers the first time they see it, but Shuri's story in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever indeed carries many echoes of T'Challa's story from Captain America: Civil War. Deep stuff.
New Black Panther? I am SHOCKED.
Me in the theater acting shocked when Shuri shows up in the Black Panther suit pic.twitter.com/ys7CkUaxiz— Z (@TheeDCstan) November 6, 2022
It wasn't the best kept secret, it wasn't the worst. But it was powerful to see when it finally happened onscreen.
Next Generation Heroes
WAKANDA FOREVER 💜🖤— MAIIMOU (@artofmaiimou) November 9, 2022
BLACK PANTHER
IRONHEART #wakandaforever #wakandaforeverTH #Shuri #BlackPanther #Ironheart pic.twitter.com/a7k5b65Qyw
Black Panther and Iron Man are gone, but Black Panther II and Ironheart are here. L F G.
Goodbye T'Challa
*Black Panther: Wakanda Forever SPOILERS AHEAD*— Seif (@itaintseif23_04) November 10, 2022
That silent Marvel Studios intro with just Chadwick was so fucking heartbreaking.
Same with the final scene when Shuri was remembering T’Challa and those flashback scenes came and it was just silent 💔
There are quiet segments remembering Chadwick Boseman at the beginning and end of Wakanda Forever. They are powerful eulogies that show how Marvel and Ryan Coogler truly honored Chadwick Boseman's loss.
Marvel Girls: LET THEM BREATHE
can marvel let them BREATHE?! like- #BlackPanther #ScarletWitch #Shuri #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/OylGv31mGX— The Shandom (@cilanthropist) November 11, 2022
Phase 4 of the MCU was truly a mind-screw for the heroic ladies of the franchise – particularly Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Princes Shuri (Letitia Wright). See also: Jen Walters/She-Hulk, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, etc.
Stop Hating on the Ladies
no<3 shuri makes a great black panther yall just hate it bc she's a FEMALE. pic.twitter.com/PJjMZECUpg— liv ⧗ ᱬ 𖤍 ミ☆ SAW WAKANDA FOREVER (@valkswife) November 11, 2022
The female takeover of the MCU in Phase 4 has definitely ruffled some (guys') feathers. Oh well.
Read Comics, Bros
If T’Challa had a little brother and instead of a little sister, the result would have still ended the same. They didn’t choose to not recast because T’Challa is a male, don’t try to push that narrative. https://t.co/hI5n00FD1B— Z (@TheeDCstan) November 11, 2022
It's not a gender conspiracy, bros. It's just Marvel Comics canon and real-life circumstances at work.
They DID Recast
#wakandaforever spoilers!!!— cielo (@spideyzuko) November 11, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
t’challa knowing he will die so he named his child after him NO NO NO I CRIED SO HARD IM TELLING YOU pic.twitter.com/ALzd2GgbN4
You wanted a new T'Challa, now there is one.