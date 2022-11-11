Shuri and T'Challa Both Trend As Marvel Fans React to Black Panther 2 After First Showings

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and after the first night of screenings it's no surprise that Marvel fans are having some big reactions to the sequel. Black Panther 2 is all about the hard transition of losing actor Chadwick Boseman, whose T'Challa/Black Panther was originally supposed to be the focus of Wakanda Forever's story of warring nations. However, with Boseman gone, Marvel decided not to recast T'Challa and moved forward with the story of Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and the rest of Wakanda trying to move on and protect their nation without T'Challa.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

It's not exactly a massive surprise to fans that Marvel Studios stuck with comic book history and had Shuri take up the mantle of Black Panther after T'Challa. However, as you will see below, while many Marvel fans are celebrating Shuri's arc to becoming Black Panther, there are definitely others who are sorely missing T'Challa – no matter who is playing him.