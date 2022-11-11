Shuri and T'Challa Both Trend As Marvel Fans React to Black Panther 2 After First Showings

By Kofi Outlaw

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and after the first night of screenings it's no surprise that Marvel fans are having some big reactions to the sequel. Black Panther 2 is all about the hard transition of losing actor Chadwick Boseman, whose T'Challa/Black Panther was originally supposed to be the focus of Wakanda Forever's story of warring nations. However, with Boseman gone, Marvel decided not to recast T'Challa and moved forward with the story of Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and the rest of Wakanda trying to move on and protect their nation without T'Challa. 

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW! 

It's not exactly a massive surprise to fans that Marvel Studios stuck with comic book history and had Shuri take up the mantle of Black Panther after T'Challa. However, as you will see below, while many Marvel fans are celebrating Shuri's arc to becoming Black Panther, there are definitely others who are sorely missing T'Challa – no matter who is playing him. 

Powerful Parallels

It may not dawn on viewers the first time they see it, but Shuri's story in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever indeed carries many echoes of T'Challa's story from Captain America: Civil War. Deep stuff.

New Black Panther? I am SHOCKED.

It wasn't the best kept secret, it wasn't the worst. But it was powerful to see when it finally happened onscreen.

Next Generation Heroes

Black Panther and Iron Man are gone, but Black Panther II and Ironheart are here. L F G.

Goodbye T'Challa

There are quiet segments remembering Chadwick Boseman at the beginning and end of Wakanda Forever. They are powerful eulogies that show how Marvel and Ryan Coogler truly honored Chadwick Boseman's loss.

Marvel Girls: LET THEM BREATHE

Phase 4 of the MCU was truly a mind-screw for the heroic ladies of the franchise – particularly Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Princes Shuri (Letitia Wright). See also: Jen Walters/She-Hulk, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, etc.

Stop Hating on the Ladies

The female takeover of the MCU in Phase 4 has definitely ruffled some (guys') feathers. Oh well.

Read Comics, Bros

It's not a gender conspiracy, bros. It's just Marvel Comics canon and real-life circumstances at work.

They DID Recast

You wanted a new T'Challa, now there is one.

