Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ending Explained

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in theaters and as with any Marvel movie release, it has some significant developments for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. At the same time, Black Panther 2 is also a very unique case: director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Wiston Duke, and others all crafted this sequel as a touching eulogy to the late (and great) Chadwick Boseman. As such, Black Panther: Wakanda Forerver's ending has obligations to both set up the next era of Black Panther and/or Wakanda storylines in the MCU, and say one final goodbye to Chadwick Boseman.

How Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever End The Battle With Namor and Talocan?

The third act battle of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees Wakanda down an injured after a surprise attack by Namor and Talocan that left Queen Ramonda dead. Shuri manages to use some of Talocan's special Vibranium hybrid plant (that gives Namor's people their underwater breathing ability) to finally synthesize a version of Wakanda's Heart-Shaped Herb that powers the Black Panther. Shuri goes through the ritual to become the next Panther – however, she never reveals that the ritual made her see Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who inspires her to be a darker kind of Black Panther. With Shuri hellbent on vengeance, she rallies Wakanda's best warriors and lures Namor's people into a trap on the sea.

Wakanda indeed lures out Namor and Talocan's warriors, but their surprise advantage is short-lived, as Namor and Talocan's might is equally strong. It comes down to a one-on-one fight between Namor and Shuri as Black Panther, on a remote beach. Both rulers are seriously injured in the fight, but Shuri ultimately wins by badly burning Namor's back. Namor ultimately surrenders and swears against attacking Wakanda or the surface world again. Shuri is cemented as being a strong successor as Queen and Black Panther – while still being the compassionate ruler and hero her family can be proud of.

What Is Namor's Status At The End Of Black Panther 2?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Namor returns to his undersea kingdom of Talocan after the skirmish with Wakanda, to lick his wounds and paint his murals. His cousin Namora (Mabel Cadena) is unhappy with Talocan surrendering, but Namor reveals a longer chess game he's playing. Namor's entire position in the film was that King T'Challa revealing Wakanda's existence and Vibranium to the world put Talocan in danger too. World powers have begun going around Wakanda to find alternate sources of Vibranium (like Talocan), and Namor knows it's a power-play that won't stop. Namor bets that the new Black Panther Queen will soon be in over her head, as more and more people come for Wakanda and what it has. Namor bets that when Wakanda's back is against the wall, they will come begging for Talocan to be their ally in taking on the world.

What Happens to Ironheart, Okoye, M'Baku, And Others?

(Photo: Marvel Studios Japan)

The Royal Family is all dead except for Shuri, who now rules Wakanda. Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is finally safe from Namor (after being targeted by Talocan for her Vibranium-detecting technology); however, she must leave Wakanda without her Ironheart armor, which would raise too many questions in the outside world.

Okoye lost her position as Wakanda's general and leader of the Dora Milaje after Shuri was kidnapped by Namor. However, Okoye (Danai Gurira) and another former Dora, Aneka (Michaela Coel), get their own power suits from Shuri and become the "Midnight Angels." The Angels are last seen springing Evertt K. Ross from CIA custody, presumably forming their own black-ops hero unit. M'Baku takes up a more stately role in Wakanda as a leader, and right-hand-man to Shuri.

Black Panther 2 Mid-Credits Scene: The New Prince

As for Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o): it's revealed that she never returned to Wakanda after T'Challa's death, but instead started humanitarian work Haiti – which is where she returns after aiding in the battle against Namor. In a mid-credits scene, Shuri makes a pilgrimage to Haiti to finally complete the Wakandan ritual of burning her funeral garb to end the grieving process. Nakia meets Shuri on the beach where the first is burning with a surprise: a young boy. It is revealed the boy is "Prince" T'Challa, son of King T'Challa, who Nakia has been raising in secret, away from the obligations of the throne.