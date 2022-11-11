Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained

After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!

The end of the film sees Shuri (Letitia Wright), who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther amid the trauma and death of her family, visiting Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) in Haiti. While the trip is initially so she can carry out the ritual of burning the clothes she wore to Ramonda's (Angela Bassett) funeral, as a way to signify a new chapter in her life, she and the audience soon learn a key piece of information. Nakia introduces Shuri to her son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). Shuri learns that Touissant is actually Nakia's son with King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who passed away at the start of the film's events — and that T'Challa had prepared them for that moment. Touissant also reveals that his Wakandan name is actually T'Challa.

Who is T'Challa's son in Marvel Comics?

There is an interesting precedent for T'Challa having a son in the pages of Marvel Comics — albeit, in a different set of circumstances. Azari, the son of T'Challa and Ororo Munroe / Storm, becomes the Black Panther of Earth-555326, the home of the animated movie Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow. The character has since made his way into the comics very sporadically over the years.

The way that Marvel introduces Touissant in Wakanda Forever's mid-credits scene not only introduces a surprising new legacy character into the MCU, but it provides a unique solution to the "Recast T'Challa" movement that popped up among some fans after Boseman's death. While there's no telling what the future holds for this younger T'Challa, this does provide a unique way to directly carry on the legacy of the character if the MCU decides to get to that point later on, instead of needing to recast Boseman's portrayal in the moment.

"I could not imagine turning to the best young actor in the world who wasn't Chadwick, and being like, 'OK, so you're T'Challa.' I could not, and cannot, imagine that. I really couldn't," producer Nate Moore said in a recent interview with Total Film. "Other people will have a different answer to that question. And we're very aware of the talkback, and how people feel. And I think all of that, to be quite honest, is fair. Everybody's going to have a different opinion. I can just say, after being in it, I couldn't do it. I couldn't get there."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing exclusively in theaters.