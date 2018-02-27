‘Black Panther’ Is Now Third Highest-Grossing Marvel Studios Film of All Time

Black Panther is now the third highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of all time at the domestic box office.

Black Panther earned $8.1 million at the box office on Monday. The film’s box office total now stands at $411.7 million after just 11 days, surpassing the domestic box office totals of Captain America: Civil War ($408 million) and Iron Man 3 ($409 million).

Black Panther is also now the 22nd-highest grossing film of all time in general at the domestic box office, just behind Wonder Woman.

The only two Marvel films ahead of Black Panther on that list are Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Black Panther will almost certainly surpass Avengers: Age of Ultron, which earned $459 million domestic. It also has a fair chance of dethroning the first Avengers movie, which currently stands as the fifth-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office with $623 million.

Black Panther has surpassed all expectation at the box office. Where the film was projected for a $100-120 million opening weekend, it instead broke records by earning $235 million over the four-day holiday weekend. It followed that up by posting the second-best second weekend of all time, earning $111.7 million in its second frame.

Early projections suggest that Black Panther could have the second or third highest third weekend at the box office as well. The current top three third box office weekends belong to Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90.2 million), Avatar ($68.5 million), and The Avengers ($55.6 million).

Black Panther will face two new competitors at the box office this weekend in Jennifer Lawrence’s spy movie Red Sparrow and the remake of Death Wish. Neither film looks likely to dethrone Black Panther. Red Sparrow is projected to earn at most $25 million, and Death Wish only $16 million.

Internationally, Black Panther earned $10.9 million on Monday, bringing the film’s overseas total to $316.2 million.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Source: Variety