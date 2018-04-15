New Disney Infographic Highlights ‘Black Panther’s Record-Breaking Success

The Walt Disney Company has released an infographic detailing the groundbreaking success of Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther.

Announcing the Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster “reigns supreme around the world,” the infographic clearly express the multiple records and achievements held by Black Panther:

The film has grossed more than $1.3 billion globally, selling $667.2 million in domestic ticket sales and $636 million internationally.

That domestic number puts Marvel’s latest ahead of even James Cameron’s Titanic, which is now the fourth biggest domestic film after Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), James Cameron and Fox’s Avatar ($760.5 million), and Panther‘s $667 million.

Black Panther is also the first film in eight years to spend five consecutive weeks in first place at the box office. The last movie to perform such a feat was Avatar, which remains as the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide with a $2.7 billion dollar box office.

Released over President’s Day weekend in February, its four-day holiday weekend debut brought in $242.1 million, giving it the second best of all time, behind only The Force Awakens.

Its $202 million opening gave it the biggest February debut of all time, surpassing previous record holder Deadpool, and is now the fifth best industry debut (Friday—Sunday) of all time.

Black Panther also scored a $40.1 million domestically its first week, the biggest Monday performer of all time, and racked up an even bigger second weekend with $111.6 million, placing it at number two of all time — behind, that’s right, The Force Awakens.

Black Panther is also the number one superhero movie of all time in the United States, and recently became the tenth highest-grossing movie of all time globally.

Disney now owns exactly half of the top ten biggest grossers worldwide, with Panther one of three Marvel Studios productions on the list (behind The Avengers‘ $1.51 billion and Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $1.40 billion).

Globally, Black Panther brought in over $104.5 million in China, $68.1 million in the United Kingdom, and $42.8 million in Korea.

A hit with audiences around the world, Black Panther boasts a rare A+ CinemaScore and a 97% “certified fresh” rafting on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Last week, Disney confirmed Black Panther‘s home media debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, Digital HD and DVD. The film is available to own in May.

Stars Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) return in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters April 27.