‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Surprises Brie Larson At ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

Brie Larson is the next star up in Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe, and Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman surprised her at the Captain Marvel premiere to commemorate the occasion.

Last night was the world premiere for Captain Marvel, and Larson and the rest of the cast showed up to celebrate Marvel’s first female-led film. We also caught a glimpse of Larson being surprised by Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman, who was experiencing all the surrealness himself when Black Panther was hitting theaters.

We can’t wait to see the day when we get to see these two play their characters onscreen together. That will likely come after Avengers: Endgame, as Boseman’s T’Challa is amongst the many heroes Thanos snapped out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, but since we know he’s coming back, perhaps we’ll still see him alongside Larson’s Captain Marvel before the credits of Endgame roll.

Now that some critics have seen the film, Captain Marvel got its first official rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it currently at a 91% with 68 total reviews. That number will change over the course of the week as more critics seen the film, but that’s a rather standard rating for Marvel films.

At the moment that puts it ahead of Captain America: The First Avenger (80%), Ant-Man (82%), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (84%), and Avengers: Infinity War (85%), Ant-Man and the Wasp (88%), and Captain America: Civil War (91%), but below Marvel’s The Avengers (92%), Daredevil (92%), Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%), and Thor: Ragnarok (92%).

As for Boseman’s Black Panther, that film sits at the top of the list with a 97% rating and came away with an equally healthy box office to boot.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

