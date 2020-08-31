Black Panther And Chadwick Boseman Tribute Lead Sunday TV Ratings

✖

Following the passing of Chadwick Boseman on Friday, ABC quickly put together a special episode of 20/20 to honor the Black Panther star. 20/20: A Tribute For A King, hosted by Robin Roberts, saw many of Boseman's Marvel co-stars offering their insights and memories of Boseman and took a look at the admirable life and career of the star beyond his role as King T'Challa, as well. The special episode which directly followed a commercial-free airing of Black Panther on the Disney-owned network topped the cable charts on Sunday night as millions came together to remember Boseman during this tribute hour.

In total, 6.1 million viewers watched the commercial-free broadcast of Black Panther, culminating as a 1.4 rating. The Tribute For A King special had 4.7 million people watch, translating to a 1.1 rating. The Black Panther and Tribute For A King broadcasts finished first and second, respectively, on Sunday night.

The tribute featured several Avengers and Black Panther stars. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Winston Duke, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Rudd sent messages to discuss the impactful legacy which Boseman leaves behind. The special 20/20 episode also featured insights from Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and Disney’s Bob Iger.

“He was having this immense success, in a strata of his own, humble hardworking, always smile on his face,” Downey said of Boseman. “Black Panther was hands down the crowning achievement of the Marvel universe. The one where people got to vote with ticket sales we require this. It is a fantastic movie that leveled the playing field.”

Feige also remembered Boseman in a statement. "He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed," Feige said. "Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

On Tuesday night, Comicbook.com will host a Quarantine Watch Party event for fans of Boseman and Black Panther to come together in celebration of the actor's life, work, and legacy.

Boseman's representatives announced Friday night the actor had passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He's survived by his wife and family.

(Ratings via Variety, Photo: Steven Ferdman/WireImage)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.