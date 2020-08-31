Quarantine Watch Party is Watching Black Panther on Tuesday

✖

On Tuesday night, the Quarantine Watch Party will celebrate the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by watching Black Panther together. The Marvel Studios film is dubbed "the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," by those close to the actor. Following Boseman's passing, an outpouring of love for the talented actor and genuine human being have flooded social media and news outlets across the planet. As joint screenings for the film continue to pop up and bring people together, ComicBook.com's event aims to offer yet another opportunity for the family of fans to come together to remember and celebrate Boseman's life and work.

The Quarantine Watch Party of Black Panther will begin at 8pm ET on Tuesday. Everyone who wishes to attend presses play on their respective copy of the film, be it a Disney+ stream, a blu-ray or DVD copy, or a digital download. Throughout the film, to keep the conversation going with everyone else who is watching together, attendees are encouraged to tweet along using #QuarantineWatchParty and #BlackPanther.

Late to the Watch Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes into Black Panther and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

The news of Boseman's passing was confirmed by his team in a statement posted to the actor's social media accounts Friday night. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement reads. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progresses to stage IV."

The statement adds, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and celebrate an individual we all cherished dearly.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.