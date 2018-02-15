'Black Panther': Lupita Nyong’o Recreates Chadwick Boseman's Shirtless Magazine Cover

Black Panther is the biggest movie to hit this year, and its praise has been universal. Fans and critics alike have showered the groundbreaking Marvel movie with praise, and Rolling Stone got in on the hype with its cover of Chadwick Boseman.

However, it looks like that buzzworthy picture just got even better. Lupita Nyong'o did her own photoshoot to recreate Boseman's shirtless shot, and the Black Panther star looks flawless.

As you can see below, Nyong'o shared her own version of Boseman's Rolling Stone cover. The magazine featured the star of Black Panther on its latest cover in all of his shirtless glory. Boseman looked stern in the black-and-white photo, and he's seen rocking an oversized coat and leather pants.

Nyong'o put a twist on her co-star's outfit, but it still looks plenty fierce. The award-winning actress is shown in tight jeans and a large metal choker. Nyong'o forgoes a shirt just like Boseman, but her fur-trim coat artfully covers her bare chest.

The actress posted a touching caption with her recreation to honor Boseman in light of Black Panther's success. You can read the sweet message below:

"Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T'Challa. You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear. We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your grueling workout regimen. And I will never get enough of the way you say the word "because."

We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstone cover. From someone who loves you."

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.