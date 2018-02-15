Here Comes the ‘Black Panther’ Bags, Jewelry, Hats, and Accessories

We've already seen loads of Black Panther toys, but the merchandising machine is kicking into another gear with a lineup of awesome items that includes backpacks, purses, jewelry, wallets, socks, hats, and even an LED umbrella. You can check out the entire collection on Merchoid, but here's the breakdown:

• Black Panther Satchel Handbag - $49.99

• Black Panther Zip Around Purse - $28.99

• Black Panther Laptop Backpack - $69.99

• Black Panther Suit Up Snapback Cap - $28.99

• Black Panther Black Bi-Fold Wallet - $19.99

• Black Panther Comic Bi-Fold Wallet - $19.99

• Black Panther Logo LED Umbrella - $32.99

• Black Panther Sublimated Crew Socks - $13.99

• Black Panther Spike Cosplay Collar Necklace - $26.99

Details are scarce at the moment, but many of these items appear to be additions to Bioworld's awesome lineup of bags and accessories (a Black Panther bag from Loungefly is also available to pre-order now). One of the details we do know is that the umbrella has built-in LEDs and the handle doubles as a flashlight - which is interesting. We can also say with a great deal of certainty that the spike necklace is badass.

The pre-orders for the items listed above haven't gone live at the time of writing, but that should change in the coming days. Just head here periodically to check and see when the items are available. The first wave of shipments are slated to begin in January.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.