‘Black Panther’ Comes to Netflix in September

Netflix subscribers will soon be able to take a trip to Wakanda.

Netflix has officially announced that Marvel’s Black Panther will be available on streaming service beginning Sept. 4th.

Black Panther will be among the last Marvel Studios films to go to Netflix. Disney’s current deal with Netflix for Marvel and Star Wars films will soon come to an end. At that point, Marvel Studios movies will make the upcoming Disney streaming service their streaming home.

“Starting with Captain Marvel in March, all of the films that Walt Disney Studios releases in theaters will subsequently flow to the Disney streaming platform instead of to Netflix,” the New York Times reported earlier this month.

Black Panther ended its theatrical run as just the third movie in history to make more than $700 million at the domestic box office and has earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Black Panther has been setting records throughout its box office run, beginning with its $242.1 million President’s Day weekend opening, including $202 million earned Friday-Sunday. It also had the then second-best now third-best second weekend ever with $111.7 million.

Black Panther is considered to be a frontrunner for the Academy Awards’ new Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film category, though some would argue that it deserves a fair shot at Best Picture.

On the Avengers: Infinity War commentary track, director Joe Russo and writer Stephen McFeely spoke about the risk they had to take banking on Black Panther‘s success.

“Listen, a year ahead of time, we had no idea ‘Wakanda Forever’ was going to be amazing,” McFeely said around the time Captain America’s group first arrives in Wakanda. “We tested this movie a few times, and when we got to this scene, most of the audiences, say in January and early February, went, ‘Oh this is an interesting place, I’ve never been here before.’ After mid-February, once Black Panther had come out, this scene gets a huge cheer. It just rewards you investing in these characters. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but boy, I was really pleased.”

“It was a big conversation early on. I said, ‘We’re going to set a lot of the third act in Wakanda because if you’re going to go anywhere in the world to protect a McGuffin from an evil alien, it’s going to be Wakanda,’” Russo added.

Black Panther is also now available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD.

