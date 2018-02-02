When Will ‘Black Panther’ Reviews Be Released?

Marvel’s Black Panther is already poised to be a major hit, even with weeks left to go before its theatrical release. The film has sold a record number of advanced tickets, and the first batch of critical reactions have been indisputably glowing. As of now, Black Panther is poised to be one of the biggest solo character movies Marvel has ever done – but will that hype last once the first reviews are out?

If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan who is eager to know when the first full Black Panther reviews will be released, we now have the answer: Black Panther reviews will go live @ 12pm EST on Tuesday, February 6th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the praises we’ve heard for Black Panther that we’ve heard, the general consensus is that it’s one of the best-directed MCU films of all time, with some of the best characters (and actors), action, and what is being touted as the best MCU villain since Loki, in the form of Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger.

That’s a pretty big set of boasts, but Black Panther seems to be the rare case where the reviews from critics are expected to live up to the hype. Even with some haters trying to do what they can to ruin the film’s chances with audiences, it seems inevitable that Marvel Studios is going to once again win big at the box office. And this time, with a long-overdue and well-deserved example of what greater diversity can bring.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. It’s followed by Avengers: Infinity Waron May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.