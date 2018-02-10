T.I. and Walmart Are Teaming up for a Free ‘Black Panther’ Screening

Marvel Cinematic Universe star TI is teaming up with Walmart to send fans to see Black Panther for free.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution blog The Buzz reports that the Walmart on Research Center Drive in Atlanta will be giving away tickets on Monday evening for a screening of Black Panther at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 24 on Tuesday. The advance screening will be attended by TI and other celebrities.

Tip “T.I.” Harris played Dave, a member of Scott Lang’s crew, in Ant-Man. He’ll reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp later this year.

The cultural significance of Black Panther, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to have a black character as the headliner, has inspired many to donate money to send kids to screenings. The Black Panther Challenge GoFundMe campaign has raised over $300 million for this purpose. Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Jemele Hill, Snoop Dogg, Titus O’Neil, Chelsea Clinton, Ellen Degeneres, Chris Baker, J.J. Abrams, and Katie McGrath have supported the cause.

Some of the film’s stars have spoken about Black Panther‘s cultural significance.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” said Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, said, “In Kenya, I grew up watching Mexican soaps, Australian soaps, and American stuff. I didn’t feel like TV was so diverse — but I just took it in stride. What’s really exciting about this is if I can project my humanity onto people who don’t look like me, from cultures that aren’t like mine, why on earth shouldn’t it be the same in reverse? What we’re talking about is the prominence of this particular film and how it is entering into a more mainstream cultural consciousness.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.