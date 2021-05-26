New Black Panther Trailer Celebrates End of Ta-Nehisi Coates' Run on the Series

✖

Marvel Comics is celebrating the end of Ta-Nehisi Coates' five-year run on Black Panther, which comes to a close with today's Black Panther #25 debut from Coates and artists Daniel Acuña and Brian Stelfreeze. Coates run redefined Black Panther and Wakanda's mythology and role in the Marvel Universe for the modern era and modern audiences discovering the character after Marvel Studios' 2018 Black Panther movie. Marvel Comics released a new final issue trailer to coincide with the issue's release, recalling some of the highlights from Coates' tenure on the series ahead of the upcoming Black Panther relaunch from John Ridley.

“Ta-Nehisi has come up with a truly special finale here, one that not only wraps up the current story of T’Challa’s attempt to stop Emperor N’Jadaka’s conquest of Wakanda, but also deals with elements that reach all the way back to the beginning of Ta-Nehisi’s run. And to that end, we’re so thrilled to have Brian Stelfreeze, the artist who helped launch this run, return to draw this issue’s epilogue,” said editor Wil Moss in a press release. “Black Panther #25 is an immensely satisfying conclusion, with twists you won’t see coming and repercussions that will be felt for years to come.”

