Marvel Teases Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther Finale

✖

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ run on Black Panther comes to an end in April's Black Panther #25, with art by Daniel Acuña and an epilogue with art by Brian Stelfreeze. The issue brings the epic “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda” story to its close. Coates is a National Book Award winner and New York Times Best-Selling author who took over writing Black Panther in 2016, beginning a transformative story redefining the Black Panther mythology for a new era. Black Panther #25 brings that five-year run to its end and sets up the next chapter of T'Challa's story as part of the wider Marvel Comics universe.

“Ta-Nehisi has come up with a truly special finale here, one that not only wraps up the current story of T’Challa’s attempt to stop Emperor N’Jadaka’s conquest of Wakanda, but also deals with elements that reach all the way back to the beginning of Ta-Nehisi’s run. And to that end, we’re so thrilled to have Brian Stelfreeze, the artist who helped launch this run, return to draw this issue’s epilogue,” said editor Wil Moss in a press release. “Black Panther #25 is an immensely satisfying conclusion, with twists you won’t see coming and repercussions that will be felt for years to come.”

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics announced in November that the final chapter of Coates' run begins in Black Panther #23, releasing on February 3rd. Editor Will Moss says in the press release making the announcement, "We're so excited to bring Black Panther back to the stands, and we thank all our readers for their patience. I promise, these last three issues will be worth the wait -- Ta-Nehisi and Daniel have been building to this finale for over two years now, and the ensuing battle between the forces of T'Challa's Wakanda and Emperor N'Jadaka's Intergalactic Empire is going to knock your socks off! Just wait'll you see who shows up to help defend Wakanda…"

Coates returns T’Challa from the stars to his home in Wakanda and the title of King that he has long chafed against in the final issue of his run. You can see the issue's covers from Stelfreeze and Sam Spratt below.

How do you feel about Coates' Black Panther run coming to an end? Let us know in the comments. Black Panther #25 goes on sale in April.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)