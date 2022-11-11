Black Panther Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Sequels' Biggest Question

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is motivated by a single question. Director Ryan Coogler revealed what drove the film in a new interview with Empire Magazine. During the conversation, the filmmaker pondered, "How do you carry on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds?" That question motivates the entire film. Wakanda is without its leader, and his family is distraught by his absence. In that way, art imitates life as Chadwick Boseman's passing has clearly affected the cast and director in profound ways. How do you make a Black Panther movie without the man that owned the role for millions of fans all over the world? Well, in the words of Coogler, you have to move forward. Even if the decisions are hard, meeting them at the summit is crucial to not becoming stagnant out of fear. Check out what he had to say about the question right here.

Coogler mused, "Unfortunately, that question became more and more relevant. Both for humanity as a whole, but also for the people in our production who were coming back for this one."

"Maturity is about being faced with impossible questions, and still making a choice and moving forward," added the filmmaker. "This unique group is more like a band than it is a group of actors, and Chad was our lead singer. So for me, it was like, 'How do I figure out a song that they can still get up there and sing?', in light of what we were dealing with."

Marvel describes the Black Panther sequel right here down below: "In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

