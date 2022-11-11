Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Debuts New Empire Magazine Covers





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some brand new covers from Empire Magazine. Fans get a much better look at Queen Ramonda and Namor. Shuri is front and center like she has been in most of the marketing materials. Of special interest to readers might be the Sub-Mariner's headdress. The costume design for the Talocan people is going to be something to behold. Marvel Studios has kept the details of this movie very close to the vest. All we know about the movie is that people want Wakanda's vibranium and they're willing to go to extraordinary measures to secure some for themselves. Namor figures to loom large in this entry and ahead in the MCU. The trailer shown at D23 Expo also featured Wakanda's queen taking charge during the moment of crisis as well. It feels like an epic conclusion to Phase 4 is coming up in November. Check out the new magazine cover for yourself down below.

Letitia Wright talked about trying to honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy with this film. "It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months," Wright shared. "The confidence that Ryan [Coogler] felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan." Wright added, "I can't wait for you guys to see the film and how we honored Chad in a beautiful way."

Here's how the company describes the upcoming movie: "In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever claws into theaters on November 11th.

What do you think of the new Black Panther image? Let us know down in the comments!