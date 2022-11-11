Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Film Honors Chadwick Boseman "In a Beautiful Way"

The long-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres in November, and Marvel fans are eager to find out who will take on the Black Panther mantle after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. It's been revealed that Boseman's T'Challa will be killed off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not much else is known about the direction of the story. Many of the people involved with the film have spoken about Boseman's passing, and have assured fans that it will be a tribute to the late actor. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the MCU, recently spoke with The Playlist about continuing the story of Black Panther without Boseman.

"It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months," Wright revealed. "The confidence that Ryan [Coogler] felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan." Wright added, "I can't wait for you guys to see the film and how we honored Chad in a beautiful way."

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming movie: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright previously said about the feature. "It's jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it." Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Danai Gurira made similar comments in another interview. "Listen, we poured everything we had into it," Gurira shared. "We hope you experience that, and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way our director/writer handled that."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th.